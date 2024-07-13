Their Majesties partake in Naadam festival

On July 11, 2024, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, attended the Naadam celebrations at the National Stadium in Ulaanbaatar as the Guests of Honour. Naadam is Mongolia’s biggest and most important festival, held in summer with traditional games of wrestling, horse-racing, and archery. Said to have existed in some form for centuries, Naadam celebrates Mongolia’s rich nomadic culture and heritage as well as national pride. It is celebrated across the country, with the largest, the National Naadam, held at the Stadium.

Their Majesties viewed the spectacular opening ceremony of the festival together with the President and First Lady of Mongolia and then joined some of the traditional games. They later visited Khoi Doloon Khudag race field to view one of the most famous horse races of the festival. A Naadam lunch was hosted for Their Majesties in a traditional Ger.

Meanwhile, on July 10th, Their Majesties visited the Chinggis Khaan (Genghis Khan) Museum with Their Royal Highnesses and viewed the exhibits of Mongolia’s history displayed there. Their Majesties also visited the Chinggis Khaan Statue Complex, a landmark celebrating Mongolia’s great emperor. In the afternoon, Their Majesties visited Bogd Khan Palace Museum, named after the 8th Jebtsundamba Khutuktu, who was the theocratic ruler of Mongolia in the early 20th century.

On July 9, 2024, the President of Mongolia, His Excellency Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, and First Lady Bolortsetseg Luvsandorj officially received Their Majesties in an honor guard ceremony held at Sukhbaatar Square, the heart of Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar. Following the Guard of Honour, Their Majesties and the President and First Lady of Mongolia paid tribute to Chinggis Khaan, the first great Khaan of the Mongol Empire, at the central statue in the Square. His Majesty The King held an official meeting with the President of Mongolia in the State Ceremonial Ger, while Her Majesty separately met with the First Lady of Mongolia at the State Palace.

President Khurelsukh expressed his confidence that the first State Visit of His Majesty the King to Mongolia will provide significant impetus for further advancing friendly relations between the two countries, based on shared values in heritage, culture, peace, and prosperity, and will strengthen the bonds between their peoples. His Majesty The King expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of Mongolia for the warm, friendly reception and hospitality extended to the Bhutanese delegation. His Majesty highly commended the steady development of relations and cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2012 and the intensification of political dialogue.

Both sides agreed that the State Visit of His Majesty the King to Mongolia holds significant importance in defining the prospects and directions of relations and cooperation between the two countries. The Heads of State emphasized that Mongolia and Bhutan, despite their geographical distance, are deeply connected by ancient history, religion, and intangible cultural heritage. They expressed confidence that the State Visit will advance the past achievements, opening a new chapter in the history of their relations.

The sides agreed that the Joint Statement to be issued as an outcome of the visit would make tangible contributions and serve as a roadmap for the development of relations in politics, economics, education, culture, health, science, agriculture, animal husbandry, environment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The Heads of State decided to grant scholarships to their youth respectively, recognizing and utilizing the rich potential and resources in the education and culture sectors.

To further strengthen the people-to-people links, the sides agreed to collaborate by aligning the “Go Mongolia” campaign with the “Bhutan Believe” national brand. The Heads of State agreed to collaborate closely to contribute to global efforts in combating climate change, desertification, and environmental protection. In this context, they will seek possibilities to implement joint projects and programs within the framework of Mongolia’s “Billion Trees” national movement initiated by President Khurelsukh and the “Million Fruit Trees Plantation Project” initiated by His Majesty the King.

Their Majesties also visited the historic Gandantegchinlen Monastery, which houses a 26-meter standing statue of Chenrezi. Their Majesties, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, offered prayers at the various temples of the monastery complex. His Majesty then visited the International Think Tank for Landlocked Countries, UN House, and met with the Executive Director of the Think Tank and Heads of International Organizations headed by the UN Resident Coordinator in Mongolia. In the evening, the President of Mongolia hosted a State Banquet in honor of Their Majesties. His Majesty is on a State visit to Mongolia from July 8 to July 15, 2024.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu