Theft of Bhutanese vehicle parts on the rise in Jaigoan

The theft of vehicle parts in the Indian border town of Jaigaon, near Phuentsholing, remains prevalent, with Bhutanese vehicles often being targeted. Despite this issue persisting for a long time, there has been little to no improvement in the situation, according to Bhutanese vehicle owners.

Criminals frequently steal specific vehicle components that are highly valuable in the black market. Items like catalytic converters, batteries, tires, stereos, wheels, and personal belongings are particularly sought after. The trade in these stolen parts continues to thrive as a profitable underground industry.

Namgay, a truck driver in Phuentsholing, mentioned that Bhutanese vehicles are especially vulnerable. He explained that thieves often strike when drivers forget to lock their windows, stealing parts in a matter of minutes.

Another driver, Namgay Dorji, who frequently travels between Assam and Samdrup Jongkhar, confirmed that theft of vehicle parts is common in Jaigaon, especially from Bhutanese vehicles. He noted that this illegal activity has been a long-standing issue in the town, with no signs of improvement.

Choki, another driver, shared that in addition to theft, some Bhutanese drivers have been extorted by fake police officers along Indian highways. “We never feel safe, even in Jaigaon, despite it being a neighboring town,” Choki added.

One driver reported that Bhutanese drivers are often lured to workshops under the pretext of cheaper services, only to be overcharged for repairs. “Sometimes the repair costs are inflated to much higher amounts, even if the actual cost is only a few thousand,” the driver said. “In such situations, Bhutanese drivers, left without options, are forced to pay.”

Pema Tenzin expressed similar concerns, saying that Bhutanese drivers never feel secure after crossing the border. “Theft in Jaigaon has become a normal occurrence,” he said. “Drivers risk not only their belongings but also their lives while guarding their vehicles and goods at night, as it is never as safe as in Bhutan.”

Pema also mentioned that items like fuel and batteries are frequently targeted by thieves. Coming from a humble family and relying on his vehicle for his livelihood, he added, “Even replacing a small part is expensive for me.”

He suggested that one reason for the vulnerability is the long wait at the gate before entering Bhutan, adding that the timing for border entry should be reconsidered.

A local journalist from the Jaigaon area confirmed that Bhutanese vehicles are often targeted by criminals. The journalist reported receiving numerous accounts of such incidents from Bhutanese drivers.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu