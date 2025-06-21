The Unspoken – Behind the Royal Audiences and Between the Golden Words

A Monarch’s love, hope and expectation

Over the past week, we have witnessed a profoundly moving and inspiring series of moments, each one a testament to the extraordinary bond between His Majesty the King and the youth of Bhutan. In these few days alone, His Majesty has graced multiple venues, personally engaging with the young minds who represent the future of our nation.

Together with Her Majesty the Queen, Their Majesties honored the 16th Convocation of the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) last week, a moment that will be etched in memory not merely for its ceremony, but for the presence of their boundless grace and affection. On 18th June 2025, His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck graced Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology (GCIT). And on June 19th, 2025, His Majesty granted an audience to youth who have been awarded government scholarships and are preparing to pursue studies across the world.

These audiences are not mere formalities. They are not symbolic for the sake of spectacle. They reflect a deeper truth, a profound and unwavering love that His Majesty holds for the youth of this nation. More than affection, these moments speak of the immense expectations His Majesty has placed upon them: to rise, to serve, to lead with integrity, and to carry forward the torch of a greater Bhutan. These are moments where a leader is instilling courage, duty, and purpose into every heart present.

There has scarcely been a Royal Address in which His Majesty the King has not spoken earnestly and passionately about the youth of our nation. Time and again, His Majesty has reminded us that the future of Bhutan rests not in distant dreams, but in the hearts, minds, and hands of our young people.

Even when we were younger, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo echoed the same truth. He would tell us that the destiny of this country lay in our hands. At the time, we heard those words, but we did not truly listen. We thought they were lofty ideals, comforting, even poetic, but perhaps not urgent. We nodded, we applauded, and we moved on.

But today, we see it with unmistakable clarity, our own peers, those who once sat beside us in classrooms and played in the same schoolyards, now entrusted with the weight of governance, shaping policy, making decisions that will carve the path of our nation’s future. The words we once took lightly now ring with purpose and gravity. They were not just sentiments; they were a call to action.

During the Convocation, His Majesty called upon the graduates to strive for excellence, urging them to aim higher standards and to recognize the profound importance of building intelligent, future-ready institutions within our country. This is not merely a vision, it is a national imperative.

In his wisdom, His Majesty reminded graduates that they are not just recipients of education, they are the guardians of peace and stability, the torchbearers of Bhutan’s future. More than that, they are entrusted as custodians of our national identity, protectors of the values and spirit that define who we are as a people. It is a call to rise above mediocrity, to lead with integrity, and to carry Bhutan forward with unwavering purpose and pride.

Our youth are not merely the promise of tomorrow; they are the architects of today. Their importance is magnified now more than ever, as the world around us shifts with unprecedented speed. And at the heart of this transformation lies a vision both bold and sacred: the Gelephu Mindfulness City, His Majesty’s own brainchild, a legacy in the making.

GMC is not just a development project. It is a declaration of Bhutan’s place in the world, a place defined by values, vision, and vitality. And when it rises, as it surely will, it will be by the hands of our youth. In their courage, in their intellect, and in their unwavering dedication to the King and country, Bhutan will not simply thrive, it will shine.

Through them, under His Majesty’s guidance, Bhutan will become more than a nation. It will become “The Nation”, a symbol of harmony, wisdom, and purpose for the entire world.

Another deeply troubling truth, is our collective failure to learn from other nations while studying abroad on scholarships. How many of us can honestly point to a single project, a single innovation, that we absorbed during our time overseas and brought back home for the good of our nation?

There will be many.

During our years pursuing a Master’s degree on scholarship at various Universities, we learn a great deal. Academically, we thrive. But when we return, do we implement even a single chapter of what we had studied? Do we truly give back in proportion to what we had received?

Isn’t this failure, the inability to translate knowledge into action on our own soil, precisely why we still depend so heavily on foreign consultants?

Another significant yet often overlooked element is networking. While studying abroad, we are presented with a rare and powerful opportunity—to engage with people from diverse nations, cultures, and backgrounds. We stand among future leaders, visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs who will shape the world of tomorrow.

Instead of reaching out, we remain in our own corners. We miss the chance to forge meaningful global connections. Yes, there are exceptions; but for the vast majority of us, a deep-rooted sense of cultural comfort keeps us huddled together. We cling to the spirit of brotherhood, not really important at that moment.

This isn’t just an overseas phenomenon. Even back home in Bhutan, at international gatherings or official functions in the capital, you’ll notice the same pattern. The Bhutanese will often be found in tight-knit groups, distanced from foreign attendees, as if isolation is woven into the fabric of our identity. And how long can we afford to stand apart in a world that moves forward by coming together?

Each of us, whether we realize it or not, is an ambassador of Bhutan. We do not need an official title, a diplomatic passport, or a podium to represent our country. The moment we step beyond our borders, or even stand in the presence of foreign guests on our own soil, we carry the weight and honor of our nation on our shoulders.

This responsibility does not pause when we are abroad on scholarships or working in foreign lands. If anything, it grows heavier. Our words, our actions, even our silences, all reflect back on Bhutan. The world sees our nation through us. And that is no small responsibility.

But it is not just about image. We must become custodians of our country, not merely in speech, but in spirit. To uphold Bhutan’s values, to embody its dignity, to share its story with pride and humility, this is the true calling of a citizen, both at home and on foreign soil.

Whether in a university lecture hall, an international conference, or a casual conversation with a stranger in a foreign land, we have the power to shape how Bhutan is perceived. Are we seizing that power, or letting it slip through our fingers? To represent Bhutan is not just a duty, it is a privilege. And we have to rise to it.

The hopes and expectations that His Majesty places upon our youth are not mere ambitions, they are born from a place of profound love, unwavering faith, and deep belief in their potential. His Majesty does not see the youth as a challenge to be managed, but as the promise of Bhutan’s future, the architects of a nation yet to unfold.

To rise to that vision, to become the very future His Majesty so passionately envisages, would be the greatest gift one could offer in return. Not in words, but in action. Not in ceremony, but in character, courage, and contribution.

Further, to fulfill that destiny will not only be a personal triumph, it is a sacred act of loyalty, of service, and of gratitude to a King who believes in us more than we sometimes believe in ourselves.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu