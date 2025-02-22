The Union in Australia

Thousands of Bhutanese gathered at Perth, Australia during His Majesty’s visit.

In yet another extraordinary milestone, Their Majesties the King and Queen journeyed across oceans to Australia, not merely as sovereigns, but as guardians of a nation’s heart. For His Majesty, Bhutanese living abroad are no different from those at home—every Bhutanese, no matter where they may be, remains under His Majesty’s boundless care. The visit to Australia was a testament to this deep and unwavering connection.

It was not a diplomatic mission, nor a mere ceremonial engagement—it was a journey of love and reassurance. His Majesty went to see his people, to listen to their stories, to offer guidance and inspiration, and, above all, to remind them that though they may be miles away from Bhutan, they have never been far from His Majesty’s heart.

And the response was nothing short of extraordinary. Thousands of Bhutanese, from every corner of Australia, gathered with tears of joy and hearts swelling with pride to welcome Their Majesties. It was not just a meeting between a King and his subjects, but a reunion of a family. In the warm embrace of Their Majesties, Bhutanese felt the love of home, the strength of their roots, and the reassurance that no matter how far they travel, they remain forever Bhutanese.

The celebrations were joyous, the emotions raw and palpable, but beneath it all, there was a common thread that tied every smile, every tear, and every heartfelt expression together—the sacred relationship between the King and the people of Bhutan. This bond is unlike any other in the world. It is not built on formality, nor is it sustained by duty alone. It is a relationship of the heart, where trust, love, and mutual respect flow freely, deeply embedded in the very soul of the nation.

The visit was more than an event—it was a moment that will live on in the hearts of those who were there, a moment that reaffirmed the sacred bond between the King and his people, transcending distance and time.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu