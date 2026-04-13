The Timeless Heart of Bhutan as the Spirit Comes Home

As the sixth round of the volunteer program for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) begins, thousands of Bhutanese across the nation continue to pour their time and labour into building what will become one of the country’s most transformative national projects. Among the countless hands contributing to this historic effort, the arrival of about 160 Bhutanese flying in from Australia has taken the spotlight. This is not because they are more deserving of praise, but because their journey illuminates something deeper about who we are as a people.

Whether they “deserve the spotlight” is not the question. What matters is the driving force behind their action, and the value their choice quietly reinforces. At a time when global movement and migration have dispersed Bhutanese across continents, this voluntary homecoming underscores a truth more powerful than sentiment. It shows that distance has not loosened the threads that bind Bhutanese to their land, their King, and one another.

In every Royal Address, His Majesty The King reminds the nation that every Bhutanese anywhere in the world is held close to his heart. The consistency of this message is not ceremonial. It is a declaration of trust, of responsibility, and of belonging. And it is echoed by the people themselves, sometimes quietly, sometimes visibly, but always sincerely. The return of the diaspora volunteers is one such expression.

Their presence at Gelephu embodies the Bhutanese values of Lay Judrey Tha Damtse, which translate closely to reciprocity, moral indebtedness, loyalty, fidelity to relationships – pillars that His Majesty has often said make Bhutan truly unique. These values are not just some intellectual ideas. Rather, they are lived principles that shape how Bhutanese relate to others, themselves and the world around them.

The values underline that blessings received must be honoured through good actions and calls for steadfastness, integrity, and loyalty. For the Bhutanese who have come from Australia, taking leave from demanding jobs, paying airfare, and choosing to sweat alongside fellow citizens is not a symbolic gesture. It is the practice of these values in their most authentic form.

And importantly, they are not alone. The many Bhutanese across the world who support GMC—through financial contributions, moral support, or aspirations for the nation—are part of the same continuum of devotion. Not all service is visible. Not all contributions require physical presence. But all are rooted in the same moral soil.

In an age when individualism, convenience, and global detachment are becoming universal norms, the ability of Bhutanese—at home or abroad—to centre their identity around service, loyalty, and gratitude is remarkable. This moment in Gelephu is not about comparing contributions; it is about recognizing the resilience of a national character that continues to hold strong even far from home.

The volunteers’ journey signals a larger truth. It says that GMC is not merely a physical project; it is becoming a test of collective spirit and a reflection of the nation’s deepest values. The future that GMC represents will be built not just by infrastructure or investment but by the strength of relationships, trust, and shared purpose.

As the 160 volunteers pick up their tools, they are telling the world—and reminding ourselves—that Bhutan’s moral foundations remain intact. Lay Judrey Tha Damtse are not fading values. They are living forces, capable of crossing oceans, uniting a nation, and guiding it forward.

And that, more than anything, is why their action deserves to be understood—not as a spectacle, but as a reaffirmation of the timeless heart of Bhutan.