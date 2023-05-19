The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming
The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming
The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming
The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming
Over collection leads to decline of Cymbidium erythraeum (Olatse)
GovTech agency working on the Third Internet Gateway
All NC Members have Equal Responsibilities: New NC Chairperson
Trending Now

The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming

Miss Helen Martins is a lonely, creative soul in her late 60s, living a solitary existence in a small, isolated village in South Africa. A sudden visit by her young friend, Elsa Barlow, changes everything in Miss Helen’s life and is the catalyst for the drama. ‘The Road to Mecca’, the award winning play by Athol Fugard, was recently presented at the Indian Embassy in Thimphu.

The play was produced and organized by Nehru-Wangchuck Cultural Centre, under the leadership of the Indian Ambassador. 

‘The Road to Mecca’ is a play based on the true story of an outsider artist and explores the themes of old age, freedom, creativity, personal autonomy, and relationships in a most universal way so that the audiences in Thimphu could enjoy the engrossing production and easily empathize.

Live theatre is not really a thing in Bhutan, but it should be. The obvious enjoyment by the audiences who witnessed both performances of ‘The Road to Mecca’ was a result of the beautifully written drama as well as the strong performances of all three of its actors.

Charmi Chheda, who directed the play also performed as Miss Helen. At the start, Charmi’s Helen is weak and seemingly fragile, but by the end she has come into a realization of herself. She is a person who is able to make her own light.

The tension between local pastor Marius Byleveld, played by Ambassador Sonam T. Rabgye, and the social worker friend of Miss Helen, Elsa Barlow, played by Ariana Minwalla peaks as we in the audience learn secrets and longings of each of the three characters’ past and present.

Miss Helen, a widow of 15 years, has become something of a social oddity in her solitude and she makes strange statues that populate her garden instead of a socially acceptable vegetable garden. Her art fills the void of her loneliness. But Marius is afraid she isn’t safe living alone and that her art has taken her away from her faith. He wants her to move to an old age home where she can leave her odd art and be with people of faith. Elsa passionately confronts Marius and pleads the case for Helen staying where she is.

Ariana Minwalla brings very convincing energy to the role, as do all of the actors in the dialogue heavy but engrossing script.

By the end of the play, Charmi’s timid and confused Miss Helen has become a symbol of creative strength and the energy that comes from living one’s truth.

The benefits of theatre are multifold. Theater is not just entertainment. It is an outlet for creativity, for teaching, for empathy. It was marvelous to see a good play with strong acting talents performing it. Let’s have more of it.

(Linda Leaming is the author of ‘Married to Bhutan’ and ‘Field Guide to Happiness’)

Post Views: 30
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next
The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming
The Road to Mecca A review by Linda Leaming