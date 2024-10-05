The Road & Responsibility

The world looked on with envy as Bhutan hosted its largest-ever development event, the 2024 Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF). With 630 international and 700 national participants, the forum brought together renowned speakers from various fields, including five Nobel Laureates, for three days of dynamic discussions. Topics ranged widely, but were rooted in the core principles of mindfulness, innovation, and sustainability. Many speakers highlighted the noble vision “of an enlightened King,” embodied by His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, whose leadership inspired and united people in this landmark gathering.

As the forum concluded, it was evident that this marked the beginning of a transformative journey to build a global city grounded in the core values of mindfulness and humanity. Robert Frost’s words ring true: there are “miles to go” before we rest.

For Bhutan, the path ahead is both challenging and full of promise. We must nurture and develop skills, invest in the talents we have, shift mindsets, co-create and co-evaluate, remain steadfast in our commitment, and foster a culture of innovation and scientific progress. While capitalizing on our existing human potential, it is crucial to groom and nurture the next generation of citizens, who are currently studying in hundreds of educational institutions across and beyond the country. For, we need to supply all resources demanded by the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

A clearer vision takes shape: as we adopt and embrace the “one country, two systems” model, the government’s role becomes pivotal in seizing the opportunities emerging from this dynamic framework. Particularly at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), the government must lead the charge in harnessing the potential for growth, innovation, and collaboration. By aligning policies and fostering synergies between the two systems, Bhutan can ensure that GMC thrives and that its citizens benefit from the convergence of diverse perspectives and resources while driving national development forward.

The forum featured several speakers who underscored Bhutan’s immense potential and generously offered their expertise across a range of fields. Many expressed the sincere belief that the world has much to learn from Bhutan—those inspired by the country’s unique vision and eager to help write a new chapter for global civilization on the “empty slate” Bhutan presents. Others spoke with conviction, believing it is their duty to the world to demonstrate that Gelephu Mindfulness City can indeed be built and serve as a model for the future.

Such opportunities are rare, and we must seize them with passion and vigor, channeling the energy and commitment needed to transform these visionary ideas into reality. Bhutan stands at the threshold of a new era, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the aspirations set forth at this historic forum are realized.

The path ahead has been cleared. We must move forward with unwavering commitment and dedication. When the world places its trust on us, we, too, have a responsibility to rise to the occasion.