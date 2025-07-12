The Road Ahead For A Mission Too Sacred to Fail

On July 8, 2025, Bhutan revealed to the world what sets us apart. Like a scene from a timeless legend, Their Majesties the King and Queen, together with Their Royal Highnesses, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, stood alongside the people as the construction of the Gelephu International Airport (GIA) was formally inaugurated.

Gathered around His Majesty were thousands of volunteers; Desuups, Gyalsups, and citizens from every walk of life, each united by a quiet, unwavering resolve to stand by His Majesty and contribute to what may well be the most consequential moment in Bhutan’s modern history. They came not out of obligation, but out of a deep sense of duty and love for their King and country. In their faces could be seen the spirit of a people ready to rise above individual interests, ready to give of themselves for a cause far greater than any one person.

These men and women, young and old alike, represent the very best of Bhutan. Their presence is testament to our nation’s enduring values of service, sacrifice, and unity. They stand shoulder to shoulder, bound by a common purpose: to build a future worthy of His Majesty’s vision, to protect it from all threats, and to carry forward his legacy of selfless leadership.

In this gathering, we see the true strength of Bhutan, not in wealth or weapons, but in the collective will of its people, rallying behind a King who asks for nothing for himself, but everything for his country.

A profound chapter of His Majesty’s sacred vision has now been set in motion. For all who had waited with hope and longing for the birth of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), this beginning spoke volumes, not merely in what was done, but in how it was done, with grace, foresight, and an unshakeable sense of purpose.

This is no ordinary project. It is a national endeavour that calls upon every Bhutanese to rise to their highest potential. By entrusting Bhutanese contractors with the greater part of this monumental undertaking, His Majesty has ensured that the true spirit of nation-building remains rooted firmly in Bhutanese hands. It is an act of faith, faith in the skills, integrity, and dedication of our people. It is also a reminder that the prosperity we seek must be built by Bhutanese hands, guided by Bhutanese values, and sustained by Bhutanese hearts.

This responsibility is both a privilege and a solemn obligation. The path has been laid, and there is no turning back. What we build here will stand as a testament to our unity, our resolve, and our collective gratitude to a King who has devoted his every thought, every dream, and every moment to securing a better future for his people.

As the foundations of the GMC rise from the ground, so too must we elevate our standards, our ethics, and our commitment to excellence. We must guard this endeavour from all evil. We must ensure that every stone laid and every road built reflects the purity of His Majesty’s vision and the strength of our national character.

In this undertaking, each of us has a role to play, as workers, planners, guardians, or supporters from afar. Together, we must prove ourselves worthy of the trust that has been placed in us. Let us move forward with humility, integrity, and unwavering dedication, so that generations to come will look back on this moment and know that Bhutan rose as one to honour a King’s vision and to shape its own destiny.

In the words of His Majesty the King: “The clang and dust of machines and people working today represents just the beginning of a historic journey. We are building a monument that will surpass the merits of constructing 10,000 Zangdopelri. The international airport will have a lasting economic impact on the lives of Bhutanese. It will uplift generations to come, and empower them to live with pride and dignity, and enable them to do tremendous good in the world.”

For a gigantic project of the type, there will be challenges. However, as His Majesty said, “we are ready to face every challenge head-on, to find solutions, and to give it our all.” “We stand together, united in purpose, confident that no matter how difficult the road ahead, we will persevere.”

But there are also challenges of our own making, challenges that arise not from external threats, but from within ourselves. They are rooted deeply in that human frailty which the Buddha so compassionately taught us to guard against: desire, the very source of all suffering.

It is an eternal truth that wherever great undertakings take shape, they cast long shadows. Ambition and noble ideals can so easily be overshadowed by the temptations of power and privilege. When so much trust, authority, and responsibility are placed in human hands, there always lurks the danger that some may misuse them for personal gain. The avenues for such misuse are many: procurement, recruitment, contracts, favours, and decisions that should be made solely for the greater good but are instead bent to serve private interests.

In plain terms, this is corruption, a poison that eats away at the very foundations of progress. It erodes trust, distorts purpose, and mocks the sacrifices of those who labour honestly for the nation’s good. If allowed to take root, it can undo in moments what years of sincere effort have built.

Therefore, as we embark on this historic journey, we must remain ever watchful of these shadows. Each of us must guard our conscience as zealously as we guard our work. We must remind ourselves, again and again, that to betray this trust for selfish ends is not merely a legal offence, it is a moral failing and a deep spiritual transgression.

This sacred endeavour demands that we stand firm against these weaknesses in ourselves and in others. Let us not allow desire to corrupt our intentions. Let us not permit greed to stain the purity of His Majesty’s vision. If we are to be true custodians of this momentous task, we must hold fast to honesty, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to serve only the greater good.

In doing so, we not only build roads, bridges, and buildings, we strengthen the moral bedrock of our nation. This, too, is our duty. And this, too, is what we owe to our King, our country, and to future generations who will inherit what we leave behind.

I do not say these things will come to pass, but none among us can pretend they are beyond the realm of possibility. t is the solemn duty of all those involved to protect this sacred endeavour from even the slightest hint of wrongdoing. No shadow of corruption must be allowed to touch it. Every action must reflect the purity of His Majesty’s intentions, the clarity of his Vision, and the integrity of his unwavering commitment. Integrity must be upheld at every stage. Contractors must never compromise on quality.

Should anyone betray this trust or tarnish this noble cause with selfishness or deceit, it would be nothing less than a grave transgression, beyond forgiveness. We owe at least this much to a King who has declared, time and again, that he would willingly lay down his life for this project.

Today, we are witnessing a sense of euphoria in Gelephu. There is zeal, hope, and a renewed sense of purpose in the air. This moment of collective optimism is both inspiring and reassuring, for it reflects our shared belief in a brighter future for Gelephu and for Bhutan. However, we must also recognise that such enthusiasm is fragile. Without steadfast dedication and tireless effort, this spirit can easily diminish, leaving behind only unfulfilled promises and lost opportunities.

This is why our commitment must be unwavering. We owe it to Gelephu, to our beloved country, and above all, to our King, who has placed his complete trust and boundless faith in the young citizens of this nation. His Majesty’s vision demands more than momentary excitement. It calls for enduring sacrifice, integrity, and perseverance from each one of us.

Just as corruption has no place in this endeavour, so too must we reject any act of negligence or desertion by those who have pledged to serve. To abandon this responsibility, after having taken a sacred oath to uphold it, is not merely an act of indifference, it is a betrayal of the trust reposed in us by the King, by the Nation, and by future generations. Such an act would be no less than a wound inflicted upon the very heart of Bhutan.

Let us, therefore, remain vigilant and true to our word. Let our actions match our promises. Let our dedication stand as a testament to our gratitude and loyalty to a King who has devoted himself entirely to the well-being of his people. We must not fail him. We must not fail Bhutan.