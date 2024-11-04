The Risks of Social Media

DoMCIIP and BICMA to continue advocacy on navigation of social media landscape safely and responsibly

At around 6.00 AM on October 27th 2024, the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) in Thimphu, tragically found a 20-year-old woman, dead in her house in Thimphu. While the Crime and Operations Department, RBP, has ruled out foul play and is still investigating the case, the incident has sparked a debate on the safe use of social media, with several people pouring out on social media that the young woman had taken her own life due to cyber bullying. This has also heightened the need for regulators and concerned agencies to monitor and regulate content of social media.

This comes in the background of the Bhutan InfoComm and Media Authority’s (BICMA) Rules and Regulations on Content 2019, which is meant to ensure good practice and safe content dissemination by Bhutanese ICT and Media Service Provider to the society. These regulations require content providers to ensure that any content provided by them is within the context of good taste, and decency, and is appropriate for consumption. It also helps empower content providers and ensure accountability while encouraging creativity and innovation in the development and dissemination of quality content through self-regulation. Yet, incidents like the above indicate that the existence of Rules and Content alone does not suffice.

Officials from BICMA said that the authority has extensively worked towards sensitizing and educating the general public, especially the vulnerable sections of the population on the responsible use of social media platforms. Information on the threats associated with online activities and how to stay safe online have also been disseminated. “We have developed advocacy videos such as ‘role of parents in the age of social media’ and ‘Judging Online Information’ aimed at fostering a healthier and more informed society and promoting safe and responsible social media use,” a BICMA official said.

However, BICMA has no control over content on social media platforms. The Authority also does not have adequate resources to continuously educate the population. Further, the agency is involved only in preventive measures, such as advocacy, though law enforcement agencies such as RBP are mandated to take action in accordance with relevant laws. BICMA officials said that if the agency can dedicate more resources towards social media education and digital literacy, “the situation could be improved.”

Bhutan does not have any definition for cyber-bullying defined separately in its laws. It follows the standard international definition. Cyberbullying refers to the deliberate and ongoing harassment or mistreatment of an individual through electronic devices or various forms of online communication.

It is a form of bullying that occurs via digital devices such as cell phones, computers, and tablets. It can manifest through SMS, text messages, apps, or online platforms such as social media forums, and gaming sites where individuals can view, engage with, or share content. This behavior encompasses sending, posting, or sharing negative, harmful, false, or hurtful information about another person. It may also involve disclosing personal or private details that can lead to embarrassment or humiliation. In some cases, cyberbullying can escalate into illegal or criminal activities.

The most common venues for cyberbullying are found in familiar digital realms, where anonymity can shield a bully and where the words exchanged can have profound effects on the victim. Cyberbullying predominantly occurs across various digital platforms, including social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Tik Tok, online gaming and others.

Meanwhile, the death of the 20-year-woman has seen social media influencers from within and outside Bhutan calling for the safe use of social media. Some have also condemned “bullies,” and requested everyone to use social media responsibly. Concerns have also been raised, especially by parents of children who are active on social media platforms.

“We know our duties as parents to ensure that our children are responsible users. Thus, people should not jump to the conclusion that parents are not doing enough and giving children all the freedom,” a mother of a 19-year-old social media user said. However, she mentioned that such “unfortunate incidents” would happen again, if those using social media “irresponsibly”, by “hiding behind anonymity” are not brought to account. “Look at the number of anonymous users on the social media involved in the dissemination of negative and hate messages. Concerned agencies should do something and not wait for someone to lodge a complaint.” According to her, as no-one is doing anything; “people are getting to think that it is fine to do what they are doing now on social media.”

Cyberbullying is considered an offense in Bhutan, as outlined in the Information, Communications and Media (ICM) Act of Bhutan 2018. Chapter 20 of ICM ACT states, “All forms of personal rights and security accorded to the citizens shall be protected in the cyber world.”

Though the Penal Code of Bhutan does not specifically address cyber-bullying offenses, it does define the crime and provides a minimum term of imprisonment for convicted defendants.

Meanwhile, BICMA says that through collaboration with agencies such as the Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property (DoMCIIP), it will continue to advocate and sensitize the general public to empower them to navigate the digital landscape safely and responsibly.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu