The Promise of Kurigram
The Promise of Kurigram
The Promise of Kurigram
Bhutan-Bangladesh Relations: Shared Aspirations and Enduring Bonds
The Promise of Kurigram
MoICE Reviews Business Regulatory Processes
Unlocking opportunities: the Kurigram advantage
Trending Now

The Promise of Kurigram

Bhutan’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kurigram, Bangladesh, has captured significant attention from regional media outlets. It has also become a buzzword in offices, with some Bhutanese confusing it with Kurizam. Given the pivotal nature of this partnership for both Bhutan and Bangladesh, it demands the spotlight it receives.

While many link the SEZ with the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), it stands as a remedy to numerous challenges that Bhutanese economists and entrepreneurs have long lamented, such as connectivity issues, distance barriers, and the lack of entry and exit points; factors long highlighted as Bhutan’s inability to access markets, compete effectively, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and foster innovation.

Acknowledging these concerns is not to discredit them. At the grassroots level, mandarin exporters, for instance, face legitimate hurdles due to the long distance to Dhaka, resulting in elevated transportation costs that undermine their competitiveness. Similar challenges confront potato and apple exporters.

Likewise, complaints from manufacturing industries about foreign investors’ reluctance to engage with Bhutan due to labor shortages or high labor costs hold merit.

Similarly, the issue of Bhutan’s labor market, still grappling with skill deficiencies, particularly in technology-related fields, despite the populace’s proficiency in English is true.

Moreover, Bhutan’s lack of rail and water connectivity, compounded by its landlocked status with limited airports, further exacerbates trade obstacles.

Enter Kurigram!

Can exporters now bemoan the arduous journey to Dhaka? Can the government and private sector continue citing labor shortages as a barrier to FDI, while people in Kurigram are already celebrating newfound employment opportunities? Will the government continue to chant the mantra of shortage of skills, when thousands of Bhutanese can be skilled and re-skilled in different industries that would come up in Kurigram?

And Kurigram has rail, water and air connectivity!

We understand the critical role of connectivity in driving modern trade and globalization, shaping economies’ competitiveness, efficiency, and resilience. Enhanced connectivity reduces transportation costs, transit times, and border delays, fostering affordability for consumers and bolstering profit margins for businesses engaged in international trade. Furthermore, the geographical proximity of trading partners fosters deeper economic integration and collaboration, spurring cross-border investments, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.

While SEZs are not a panacea, they offer tangible solutions to longstanding challenges. By providing targeted incentives and infrastructure support, SEZs create conducive environments for business growth, job creation, and economic prosperity. In addition to connectivity, SEZs offer unique regulatory and economic incentives to attract domestic and foreign investment, stimulate economic growth, and boost exports. These zones serve as catalysts for industrialization, innovation, and job creation, offering a myriad of benefits to businesses and investors.

Kurizam, the lifeline bridge in Eastern Bhutan is very important. Similarly, the SEZ in Kurigram holds immense promise, offering solutions to many of the hurdles hindering Bhutan’s economic advancement. The pertinent question now is: will we seize this opportunity and propel ourselves forward, or will we remain stagnant, lamenting our circumstances? The answer lies in our collective determination to embrace change and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.

Post Views: 107
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
The Promise of Kurigram

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
The Promise of Kurigram
The Promise of Kurigram