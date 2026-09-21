The Power of Staying Close

The real significance of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar’s recent visit to Bhutan cannot be measured simply by the number of projects launched, agreements discussed or announcements made. Its deeper importance lies in something less visible but far more consequential: the continued practice of high-level engagement that has sustained the exceptional relationship between Bhutan and India.

During his September 16–18 visit, Dr. Jaishankar received an audience with His Majesty The King, called on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and held discussions with Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel. The sequence itself matters. It reflects a relationship in which communication is not left to occasional diplomatic exchanges, but is maintained at the highest levels and across institutions.

The joint statement perhaps captured the essence of the relationship best when it described Bhutan and India as partners characterised by “trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels and close people-to-people contacts.” These are not merely diplomatic expressions. They represent the accumulated capital of decades of engagement.

Bhutan and India established formal diplomatic relations in 1968, but the relationship was built on foundations laid much earlier. Successive generations of leaders have nurtured it through regular visits, consultations and personal relationships. Bhutan’s own Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade describes the tradition of high-level exchanges as one of the hallmarks of the bilateral relationship.

This is why high-level engagement matters.

Diplomacy is ultimately about people as much as institutions. Leaders who meet regularly develop an understanding that cannot always be conveyed through official notes or formal correspondence. They can discuss sensitive matters candidly, clarify concerns before they become misunderstandings, and identify opportunities before they become formal proposals.

For Bhutan, this is particularly important because the relationship with India touches almost every major dimension of national development—from hydropower and trade to education, connectivity, health, technology and economic transformation. India remains Bhutan’s largest development and trading partner, while virtually all of Bhutan’s third-country trade transits through India.

The relationship is also evolving. Hydropower remains a major pillar, but cooperation now extends to digital payments, cross-border connectivity, space technology, healthcare, education, electric mobility and support for Gelephu Mindfulness City. During Dr. Jaishankar’s visit, the two sides reviewed developments ranging from Punatsangchhu projects and energy financing to UPI, rail links, GMC and scholarships.

Such breadth makes regular political engagement even more important.

A partnership of this scale inevitably encounters new questions, changing circumstances and differing priorities. High-level dialogue provides the space to address them through understanding rather than assumption. It allows both sides to keep cooperation anchored in Bhutan’s priorities, while enabling India to understand where and how its support can be most meaningful.

The recent visit also demonstrated continuity. In July, India’s Foreign Secretary had received an audience with His Majesty The King and called on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister during the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks. Those talks reviewed India’s support of Nu/INR 100 billion for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan.

This continuity is perhaps the greatest strength of the relationship.

Good relations are not maintained only when circumstances are favourable. They are strengthened by keeping channels open before difficulties arise. Trust is built through repeated contact, consistency and the confidence that concerns can be discussed directly.

For Bhutan and India, therefore, high-level visits should never be viewed as ceremonial events alone. They are opportunities to reaffirm the foundations of the relationship, understand each other better and prepare for the challenges ahead.

The friendship between Bhutan and India has endured because it has been continuously nurtured. Leaders meet, institutions engage, people interact, and the relationship moves forward.

In an increasingly uncertain world, that continuity is not routine diplomacy. It is an important strategic asset.