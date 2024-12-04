The Policy Formulation Process: A Unique Bhutanese Approach

Adoption and implementation of policies should be based on societal priorities

In the unique political landscape of Bhutan, public policy is not merely a collection of laws passed by Parliament; it embodies the government’s responses or lack thereof to pressing societal issues. The public policy cycle generally follows a familiar path: identifying a problem, setting priorities, formulating a solution, adoption, implementation, and ongoing review.

Public policy in Bhutan can be understood as the government’s approach to addressing problems impacting the general populace. This perspective, however, diverges from a typical legislative framework. Instead, policies are seen as holistic responses to societal challenges, with legislation serving as a tool for implementation rather than the crux of policy itself.

In Bhutan, the process of policy formulation is distinguished by the integration of the Gross National Happiness (GNH) screening tool, solidified within the Policy Formulation Protocol. This protocol consists of two stages: Conception Stage, where policymakers draft a Concept Note submitted to the Cabinet for approval and the Policy Formulation and Adoption Stage, where, upon approval, formal policy development continues.

Is it necessary that all the procedures should be followed in framing a policy?

Nima Dorji, Associate Dean for Academics, Assistant Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law, Bhutanese Constitutional Law, and Gross National Happiness and Law at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSWSL) said that the policy protocol ensures that public policies are adopted through the democratic process, and that it is widely consulted specially those who would be impacted by the proposed policy. Further, if procedures are not followed, we risk the mismatch between policy objectives and solutions proposed. Therefore, “it is important that all procedures are followed in framing a policy, the Assistant Professor said.

The GNH Policy Screening Tool plays a vital role in ensuring that policies are aligned with GNH philosophy. It helps policymakers assess the potential impacts of proposed policies across 22 variables. The tool allows for informed and holistic decision-making.

Karma Choden, lecturer of JSWSL said that the tools play a crucial role in policy formulation as they provide a structured framework for decision-making. They help ensure that policies are inclusive, holistic, evidence based and address the most pressing issues.

The policy screening tool aims for policies to achieve at least a neutral score (i.e.,3) across all 22 variables. However, if certain variables score below 3 but the overall score remains above the threshold of 66, mitigation measures are recommended to improve those lower-scoring areas.

Civic Engagement

As the Royal Government of Bhutan faces challenges ranging from economic downturns to social welfare, the discourse around public policy must broaden, incorporating robust civic engagement to enhance its effectiveness.

The public policy cycle generally follows a familiar path: identifying a problem, setting priorities, formulating a solution, adoption, implementation, and ongoing review.

It is crucial that all steps are adhered to, as bypassing any stage can lead to mismatches between objectives and proposed solutions, potentially undermining the overall effectiveness of interventions. While there are instances of compliance within Bhutan’s policy-making framework, there are also reports of challenges in executing the protocol, particularly following the recent discontinuation of the Gross National Happiness Commission.

Civic engagement is integral to the policy formulation process. Dema Lham, an Assistant Professor at JSWSL said, “Civic engagement empowers citizens to take an active role in shaping their societal landscape and helps policymakers gather diverse perspectives that reflect community needs. Involvement from citizens not only builds trust in government processes but ensures that policies are practical and relevant.”

The Bhutanese government has made strides in fostering civic engagement through initiatives aimed at improving public access to information and consultations. Projects such as the Government-to-Citizen (G2C) initiative seek to bridge the gap between citizens and policymakers, promoting greater transparency. However, challenges persist, particularly concerning awareness and literacy among rural populations, which may hinder effective participation in policy discussions.

While recent years have seen increased opportunities for civic involvement, public consultations still appear limited, and more structured feedback mechanisms are necessary to ensure citizen voices are genuinely reflected in policy decisions.

The post adoption evaluation is conducted and commissioned by the Office of Cabinet Affairs and Strategic Coordination (OCASC) for endorsement.

Recommendations for Policy Improvement

To move forward effectively, the professors recommend for enhanced data collection ensures a solid foundation for informed policy formulation, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of issues.

Making policy materials available to the public fosters transparency and encourages informed discourse concerning proposed policies promote collaboration across sectors will incorporate diverse perspectives, enriching the policy dialogue.

There should be also continuous refine of the GNH screening tool is vital to ensure it remains relevant and effective in addressing contemporary challenges.

As Bhutan continues to navigate its unique blend of tradition and modernity, a concerted effort towards inclusive public policy and active civic engagement will not only reflect the country’s commitment to GNH but also enhance the overall well-being of its citizens. With the voices of its people at the forefront, Bhutan can cultivate policies that resonate with the needs of all its communities, paving the way for a more prosperous future.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu