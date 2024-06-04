The People’s Queen

On June 4th, 2024, Bhutan celebrates the 34th birth anniversary of Her Majesty Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. We bring to you an account of Her Majesty’s life and the roles she plays as the Queen.

On May 20, 2011, the halls of Bhutan’s first elected Parliament reverberated with an announcement that would forever echo in the hearts of the Bhutanese people. His Majesty the King, addressing the Seventh Session, concluded with words that were music to their ears. “As King, it is now time for me to marry,” His Majesty declared. He then revealed his chosen bride: Jetsun Pema, a woman he described as “beautiful, humble, kind, and compassionate,” with a heart warm and pure.

His Majesty proclaimed that the Royal Wedding would be conducted in the traditional manner, seeking the blessings of Bhutan’s guardian deities, and asked the government not to orchestrate any grand celebrations. “The happiness of my beloved father and the blessings of our people would give me the greatest joy and happiness,” he added.

Five months later, on October 13, 2011, Bhutan celebrated as His Majesty tied the knot. Punakha Dzong became the epicenter of global attention, with international media calling it Bhutan’s largest media event in history. The wedding showcased Bhutan’s rich culture in all its grandeur. The Kingdom of Bhutan now had a Queen.

Her Majesty was born on June 4, 1990, in Thimphu. Her father, Yab Dhondup Gyaltshen, descends from the noble lineage of Trashigang Dzongpons, while mother, Sonam Choki, hails from the Bumthang Pangtey family, one of Bhutan’s oldest noble families. Her Majesty is the second eldest of five children, with two brothers and two sisters.

Her Majesty began studies at Little Dragon School, the Sunshine School, and Changangkha Lower Secondary School. She then attended St. Joseph’s Convent in Kalimpong, India, and completed her secondary education at Lungtenzampa Middle Secondary School in Thimphu, before moving to The Lawrence School, Sanawar in India. After graduating in 2008, she pursued a degree in international relations at Regent’s University London.

On February 5, 2016, Her Majesty gave birth to His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. On March 19, 2020, the second Gyalsey, His Royal Highness Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, was born. Most recently, on September 9, 2023, Her Majesty gave birth to Gyalsem Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.

Her Majesty is deeply involved in initiatives that uplift the lives of the Bhutanese people and support national goals. She is the Royal Patron of the Ability Bhutan Society (ABS), founded in 2011, which aids children and those with disabilities. As President of the Bhutan Red Cross Society (BRCS), launched in 2017, Her Majesty spearheads volunteer services in social welfare, health, and disaster risk management, notably leading efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her Majesty works closely with various organizations on conservation and waste management. She is an Honorary Member of the WWF-US Board of Directors and was named an Ozone Ambassador by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in 2012. Her Majesty’s commitment to environmental protection is unwavering, exemplified by her launch of the “My Waste, My Responsibility” initiative and the establishment of Bhutan’s first “Ozone Park.”

Her Majesty’s compassion was profoundly evident during Bhutan’s battle with COVID-19. She ensured frontline workers received homemade edibles from the palace and sent gifts to mothers who delivered during the pandemic. Responding to rising domestic violence cases during the lockdown, she established shelters and counseling services for those in needs.

On June 16, 2022, under Her Majesty’s command, the Pema Secretariat was inaugurated to spearhead Bhutan’s national response to mental health. Her Majesty continues to inspire and lead with grace and dedication, embodying the virtues His Majesty highlighted when he announced their marriage.

Her Majesty in action

Bhutan For Life

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo on November 11, 2017, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen launched the “Bhutan For Life” initiative.

The Bhutan For Life initiative, is a long-term strategy aimed at ensuring the country’s economic and environmental sustainability. Covering over 51% of Bhutan’s total land area, equivalent to five million acres, are protected parks and wildlife sanctuaries housing thousands of plant and animal species. Despite these efforts, challenges like poaching and human-wildlife conflicts threaten Bhutan’s pristine nature.

This joint initiative between the Bhutanese government and the World Wildlife Fund aims to tackle these challenges. At the launch, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, Royal Patron of the Environment, presented a special recognition to the project and its partners. In her keynote address, she lauded Bhutan’s conservation achievements under exemplary monarchs’ leadership and emphasized the nation’s vision to inspire others.

With a total collection of USD 43 million, the initiative was invested over 14 years, supplemented by annual government contributions. It aims not only to bridge financial gaps in conservation efforts but also to guide Bhutan towards self-sufficiency in conservation.

Zero Waste

On June 2nd, 2019, the Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen initiated the “Zero Waste Hour” as part of the 45th coronation anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. This national endeavor beckons all Bhutanese citizens to assume responsibility for their waste and deliberately strive to decrease it. To that end, the initiative exhorts individuals to set aside an hour on the second day of each month, from 9am to 5pm, to concentrate solely on waste reduction efforts.

Inauguration of The PEMA Secretariat

On the Royal Command of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, the PEMA Secretariat, an agency to spearhead national response for mental health, was established

Her Majesty graced the inauguration ceremony of the Secretariat, where prayers were performed for an auspicious start to the initiative. The Secretariat aims to help build a society that promotes the mental health and well-being of all Bhutanese.

It will support policies and develop programs to support mental health, foster multi-sectoral partnerships, engage communities, and establish a proactive service delivery network. It will also help introduce and improve treatments, therapy and rehabilitation services.

The Secretariat has three core divisions, for Self-harm Prevention, Violence Prevention and Response, and Substance Use Prevention and Care. Their collective mandate is to make proactive and reliable mental health services accessible for all. The team’s first steps towards this include setting up channels through which those in need of services can seek help, and systems to support them as well as their families and caregivers.

The Secretariat is comprised of a board and staff from a diverse set of backgrounds, working under the guidance of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu