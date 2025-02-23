The People’s King

On the momentous day of His Majesty’s Coronation in 2008, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck spoke words that would echo through generations, to be forever etched in the hearts of his people:

“Throughout my reign, I will never rule you as a King. I will protect you as a parent, care for you as a brother, and serve you as a son. I shall give you everything and keep nothing; I shall live a life as a good human being, so that you mayfind it worthy to serve as an example for your children. I have no personal goals other than to fulfill your hopes and aspirations. I shall always serve you, day and night, in the spirit of kindness, justice, and equality.”

These immortal words were not mere promises; they became the very essence of his reign, the foundation upon which he built his leadership—a leadership that has redefined the relationship between a King and his people. As the Fifth Druk Gyalpo, His Majesty has woven an unbreakable bond of trust, sacrifice, and devotion, placing the hopes and dreams of his people at the very core of his existence. His every action, his every step, is in service of his nation.

If we were to chart the Mandala of His Majesty’s reign, at its very heart would be the people, encircled by his boundless generosity, wisdom, and altruism. His leadership is not confined to the grandeur of the throne; it is found in the warmth of his touch, the depth of his compassion, and the unwavering strength with which he shoulders the burdens of his people.

One of the defining hallmarks of His Majesty’s reign is his extraordinary accessibility. He is not a distant monarch confined to the halls of Lingkana Palace; he is a King who walks among his people, listens to their voices, and shares in their joys and sorrows. From the sun-scorched plains of the south to the icy wilderness of the mountains, from bustling urban centers to the most remote villages hidden in the folds of the Himalayas, he has journeyed tirelessly, ensuring that no Bhutanese is left unheard or unseen.

When His Majesty and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen became the first King and Queen to set foot in the breathtaking highland communities of Merak and Sakteng in 2015, it was more than a historic moment—it was a profound testament to his unwavering commitment to his people. No road is too treacherous, no weather too harsh, when the heart that leads is filled with the desire to serve.

Yet, His Majesty’s presence is not only felt in moments of celebration—it is in times of adversity that the People’s King shines brightest. When calamity strikes, he is not a ruler watching from afar; he is among the first to arrive, standing shoulder to shoulder with those who have lost everything. When Sarpang was engulfed in flames in 2015, he was there. When a windstorm ravaged 792 homes, he walked among the wreckage, comforting families. When an earthquake shook the east in 2009, he not only consoled victims but personally cooked meals for schoolchildren.

Even in the intimate moments of Bhutanese culture and tradition, His Majesty’s presence is deeply felt. He journeys across the country to celebrate Losar with the people of Eastern Bhutan, partakes in the Tikka Ceremony during Dasain in solidarity with the Hindu community, and welcomes children singing “Lolay” into his home during Nyilo, their voices carrying blessings for the new year.

But perhaps nowhere has his selflessness been more evident than during Bhutan’s fight against COVID-19. While the world reeled under the weight of uncertainty, His Majesty stood unshaken, a beacon of strength. He walked for days along the nation’s borders, ensuring the safety of his people. From the rugged trails of Merak to the remote outpost of Jomatsangkha, his footsteps carved a path of protection and hope.

Through the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu, he ensured that no Bhutanese would be left to suffer alone. Families received economic support, loan interest payments were waived, and relief was extended for months beyond what anyone had expected. Even those stranded beyond Bhutan’s borders were embraced by his kindness—temporary shelters were built in Phuentsholing for Bhutanese stuck in Jaigaon, and in New York, where the pandemic struck hard, apartments were rented to house Bhutanese in need.

The People’s King did not merely lead from the throne—he stood among his people, ensuring that even the most vulnerable were protected. Elderly citizens received immunity-boosting supplements, frontline workers were personally thanked, the homeless were sheltered, and even stray animals were fed under His Majesty’s command. Such is the depth of his compassion—it knows no boundaries, no distinctions, only love and humanity.

The world has watched in awe as Bhutan, under his leadership, has become a shining example of a nation guided by wisdom, compassion, and vision. Gerald Daly, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Bhutan, found no words more fitting than those of Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel to describe His Majesty’s resolve:

“My resolve is such that until the task is accomplished, I will persevere even if lightning should strike from above, the space in between collapse, or the earth below move.”

His Majesty has never wavered in his duty, never sought rest when his people needed him. His sacrifices—countless and immeasurable—have shaped a Bhutan that is stronger, more united, and filled with boundless hope.

A King like no other. A leader like no other. A reign defined not by power, but by profound love.

This is His Majesty, the People’s King.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu