The years between 2000 and 2008 marked not merely a period of transition, but a profound transformation in the history of Bhutan, a nation guided by wisdom, anchored in harmony, and destined for change.

During a time of remarkable economic progress, unshakable political stability, and deep-rooted social unity, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo envisioned a future shaped by the will of the people. In a gesture of unparalleled foresight and humility, His Majesty commanded the drafting of Bhutan’s first Constitution.

Then, on December 17, 2005, before a nation that revered him, His Majesty announced a decision that would leave the world in awe: he would abdicate the throne in 2008, ushering in Bhutan’s first democratic elections.

But in a move that stunned even the most loyal subjects, he stepped down two years earlier in 2006, placing the destiny of the nation into the hands of the Fifth Druk Gyalpo.

Such selflessness. Such vision. Such grace. His Majesty remains not only a monarch, but a legend — the only one of a kind.

In shock! That is the only way I can describe the collective emotion that swept through the country and the people upon hearing the announcements. What began as disbelief soon gave way to a deep, aching sadness. It felt as though I were being sent away to boarding school, torn from the warmth and security of my parents; parents who had loved me unconditionally, sheltered me, guided me. How was I to survive without them? Such was the love and reverence we held for our Drukgyal Zhipa. He was more than a monarch. He was a father who protected us, a mother who provided for us, and a family that nurtured our growth— the only one of a kind.

As that era came to an end, the question hung heavy in the air; how does a child step into maturity when the arms that once held them let go? It was not just a moment in history. It was a moment of the heart, tender, bittersweet, and unforgettable.

Having begun my career during His Majesty’s reign, I consider myself deeply privileged. And perhaps that is why the sorrow I felt ran even deeper. As I reflected on those years, one truth stood out with quiet power: never did a directive arrive under the weight of “His Majesty’s command.” Instead, it came as a decision of the Council of Ministers. Such was His Majesty’s unwavering belief, not in power, but in institutions; not in command, but in consensus. It was the actions of the only one of a kind.

Through those transformative decades leading up to 2006, Bhutan witnessed remarkable change. It was a time of careful, deliberate progress.

However, I somehow knew that everything unfolding was a preparation for that announcement. The signs had always been there, gently guiding us toward a destiny we hadn’t yet dared to imagine. Yes, there was sorrow in the hearts of the people. But there was also something deeper — trust. A profound belief in the wisdom behind the decision. “The great one cannot be wrong.” “It is the compassion of a Bodhisattva — a blessing, a gift,” the elders in my family whispered, their voices full of reverence and awe. It was again an action of the only one of a kind.

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo defied the very foundation upon which democracies are often built, the belief that “democracy is not given, but fought for.” In an act that stunned the world and humbled his people, he voluntarily surrendered power. It was not pressure, nor rebellion, that brought democracy to Bhutan, it was the wisdom and will of a King – the only one of a kind.

I remember reading His Majesty’s own words, words that have stayed with me ever since. He spoke of not believing in a system of absolute monarchy, one wholly dependent on a single individual, as sustainable or just in the long run. He believed that the people deserved something greater, a future that did not rest on one man’s shoulders, but stood firmly on the strength of institutions. That moment moved me deeply, and even now, as I write these words, it stirs the same emotion.

Such is the legacy of Drukgyal Zhipa, not just as a king, but as a visionary, a servant of his people, and a Bodhisattva in every sense – the only one of a kind.

Earlier in his reign, His Majesty challenged the most celebrated economists and the most entrenched theories of development. While the world measured progress in terms of wealth, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo offered a bold alternative: the pursuit of Gross National Happiness (GNH).

It was not a slogan. It was a philosophy, a profound manifestation of wisdom, discipline, and unwavering focus.Wisdom to make the most of what we have. Discipline to chart a path uniquely our own. And focus to unite a nation around a higher purpose, the well-being of its people, their culture, and their future. In those early days, I often encountered skeptics, voices from around the world who, cloaked in sarcasm or amusement, would say, “Ah… GNH.”

But I stood firm, proud. I would explain. And if they remained unconvinced, I’d simply say: “Visit Bhutan. Feel it. Live it.”

Years have passed. And now, those same voices are echoing back, not in jest, but in curiosity and admiration. Countries across the globe are striving to adopt, adapt, and even replicate the very model they once dismissed. Drukgyal Zhipa was not mistaken. He was simply ahead of his time. He was the only one of a kind.

As His Majesty the Fifth Druk Gyalpo so profoundly declared:

“…In the history of Bhutan, no King like him was ever born — and none shall be born in the future…” No words could ring truer.

With hands folded in reverence and a heart full of devotion, I offer my deepest prayers, humbly and sincerely, for the long life of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, for the Only One of A Kind.

Contributed by:

Sonam Penjor

Director

Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property (DoMCIIP).

Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE).

Thimphu.