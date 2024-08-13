The Olympics 2024 and Bhutan

The three Bhutanese athletes who participated in the Olympics could not bring home a medal. However, their presence on the global stage was a significant achievement in itself. By representing Bhutan in the world’s most prestigious sporting event, they not only showcased their talent and dedication but also brought pride to the nation. Their journey to the Olympics is a testament to their hard work and the spirit of perseverance, inspiring many back home to pursue their own dreams with the same level of commitment. Their efforts will continue to resonate within the hearts of their fellow citizens.

As a small and relatively underdeveloped country, Bhutan could not prioritize sports and athletics. Limited resources and focus on other developmental needs have meant that sports did not receive the attention kike in developed countries. However, this is gradually changing and we are aware of the importance of sports in fostering national pride, unity, and the overall well-being of its citizens.

Bhutan’s membership in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other international sports associations marks a significant step in its commitment to developing sports. These affiliations provide a platform for global competition and open doors to collaboration, training, and support from more established sporting nations. The country is now investing more in sports infrastructure, training programs, and youth development, recognizing the crucial role sports play in the holistic growth of its people.

This shift reflects Bhutan’s growing ambition to make its mark on the global stage, not just in terms of cultural diplomacy but also in the realm of sports. While challenges remain, the country’s increasing engagement with international sports bodies is a promising sign of its dedication to nurturing athletic talent and expanding opportunities for its athletes to compete and succeed at higher levels.

Meanwhile, new games are being embraced alongside traditional ones. Cricket, in particular, has seen a surge in interest, with more Bhutanese taking up the sport and participating in local leagues and tournaments.

Football, another sport experiencing rapid growth in Bhutan, has seen the emergence of several clubs across the country. These clubs are not only providing a platform for local talent to flourish but are also beginning to attract international attention. Some Bhutanese football clubs have even taken the bold step of hiring international players, bringing in a wealth of experience and skill that is helping to raise the standard of the game locally. This influx of international talent is also inspiring local players, offering them the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals and improving the overall competitiveness of Bhutanese football.

Sports have the potential to unify communities, promote health, and enhance the country’s presence on the global stage. One of the significant challenges Bhutan faces in its evolving sports landscape is the idea of pursuing sports as a professional career, something that is common in many other countries. While the interest in sports like cricket and football is growing, the notion of making a living through sports remains relatively new and underdeveloped in Bhutan. The path to becoming a professional athlete will not be easy. Limited resources and the absence of a strong commercial sports industry mean that aspiring athletes often struggle to find the support they need to develop their skills and sustain themselves financially.

This is where every Bhutanese and especially parents come in. Under the stewardship of His Royal Highness Dasho Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, Bhutan’s global standing in sports will grow. We have full faith in it. But we need to support the BoC, by letting our children engage in sports, if interested from a very young age. Parents should stop wishing and literally forcing every child to become a doctor, engineer and a civil servant.

The above will enable Bhutanese athletes to dedicate their lives to training and competing, supported by well-established systems that include sponsorships, professional leagues, and robust infrastructures.

As Bhutan continues to engage with international sports bodies and hosts more competitive events, there is hope that the professional sports environment will evolve. The recent hiring of international stars by local football clubs is a promising sign, as it brings more visibility and credibility to the sport. This, in turn, could lead to greater investment in sports, both from the government and private sector, and the development of professional leagues that provide athletes with sustainable career opportunities.

To truly establish sports as a professional career option, Bhutan will need to invest in infrastructure, create pathways for talent development from a young age, and shift cultural attitudes towards sports. If these challenges can be addressed, Bhutanese athletes may one day compete on an equal footing with their counterparts from around the world, turning their passion for sports into a fulfilling and respected profession.

Swimmer Sangay Tenzin, archer Lam Dorji and marathon runner Kinzang Lhamo have done all they could for the country. They are winners in different ways. We congratulate them. And it is not the end. Like swimmer Sangay said; “the end is another beginning.”

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu