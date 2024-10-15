The Need To Nurture the Gifts of Nature

The discussions at the Bhutan Innovation Forum 2024 made it abundantly clear that education reform in Bhutan must go beyond the mere updating of curricula. While modernizing educational content is essential, the challenges ahead call for a more profound and comprehensive rethinking of the nation’s entire approach to education and skills development. Bhutan faces the need to cultivate a workforce that is not only equipped with traditional knowledge but also capable of thriving in a world increasingly shaped by rapid technological advancements, evolving global markets, and interconnected economies.

This transformation requires a shift from conventional methods of instruction to a more dynamic and adaptive model of education that emphasizes not only the acquisition of knowledge but also the development of key skills such as critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence. Bhutan must prepare its citizens to be flexible and innovative, able to navigate the uncertainties of an ever-changing job market while contributing to the country’s economic and social development.

In order to achieve this, collaboration across various sectors is crucial. Government ministries, including the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, the Royal Civil Service Commission, and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, must work together with educational institutions, private sector stakeholders, and civil society organizations. By fostering this multi-sectoral collaboration, Bhutan can ensure that education reforms are comprehensive, aligned with real-world needs, and sustainable in the long term.

One of the most pressing areas for reform is the integration of skills that will be critical in the 21st century. As the global economy becomes increasingly dependent on technological innovation and automation, traditional job roles are being redefined, and new industries are emerging at a rapid pace. In this context, Bhutanese youth must be equipped not just with technical skills but also with the ability to learn continuously, adapt to new technologies, and apply their knowledge creatively in different contexts.

His Majesty the King has long emphasized the importance of preparing Bhutan’s youth for the future, advocating for an education system that is aligned with the demands of the 21st century. The Bhutan Innovation Forum reinforced this vision, with participants like Dorji and Pema emphasizing the need for a more agile and responsive education system. Dorji questioned the progress made by key ministries in addressing His Majesty’s call for educational reform and highlighted the urgency of creating a new education policy that meets the challenges of the future head-on. Pema further pointed out the need to align education and skill development programs with the demands of the labor market, stressing the importance of collaboration between various government bodies.

The forum also brought attention to the Gyalsung National Service, which was cited as a potential foundation for the broader educational reforms required to prepare Bhutan’s youth for the future. This program, which combines academic learning with practical skills training, could serve as a model for the type of holistic education that Bhutan needs. By drawing on the lessons from Gyalsung, the country could develop an education system that not only imparts knowledge but also fosters resilience, adaptability, and a spirit of innovation among its young people.

Ultimately, the forum underscored that the path to securing Bhutan’s future lies in its ability to foster a highly skilled, innovative, and adaptable workforce. This will require not only an overhaul of the education system but also a concerted effort to create opportunities for lifelong learning and skills development across all sectors of society. By embracing these changes and fostering collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society, Bhutan can position itself as a leader in the region, ready to navigate the complexities of the 21st century and secure its place in an increasingly interconnected and technologically driven global economy.

It shows that Education and Training Services Group has the largest workforce with 10,717 employees, emphasizing the country’s focus on education. However, the investment should now be need based and in line with what the world demands. What are the areas where we need more people? How can the education system produce these graduates? These are questions that policy makers need to ask and act.

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu