The Need For Mirrors

The deliberations within the hallowed halls of the National Assembly have been nothing short of captivating; an evocative testament to the enduring vitality of democratic discourse. Each session unfurls like a grand theatre of ideas, where voices clash, principles are tested, and the pulse of the nation is felt in every impassioned word.

Yet, amid the solemn weight of governance and policy, there emerges, now and then, a curious spectacle, one that borders on the comedic and at times ventures into the outright hilarious. For it is here, within this august chamber, that honourable members occasionally shed the cloak of composure and surrender to raw emotion. Tempers flare, decorum falters, and what was meant to be a reasoned debate dissolves into an uproarious display of human frailty.

They say the Parliament is the only sanctuary where lawmakers are permitted, perhaps even expected, to voice their exasperation with unrestrained candour. Is it this rare freedom, this sanctioned outlet for political passion and personal frustration, that fuels such dramatic outbursts? Or is it that the weight of representing the will of thousands inevitably cracks the veneer of restraint?

Whatever the reason, these moments, both chaotic and curiously revealing, remind us that democracy, while noble in design, is often unruly in practice. And perhaps therein lies its greatest strength: not in its perfection, but in its unfiltered humanity.

However, the veiled barbs and indirect sarcasm that often permeate the debates serve no one, not the members, not the institution, and certainly not the people watching from afar. When such exchanges unfold under the unblinking gaze of live television, the dignity of the House is not only challenged, but the very essence of responsible governance is called into question.

At the heart of parliamentary responsibility lie three sacred duties: discussion, dialogue, and decision-making. These are not just procedural formalities; they are the lifeblood of legislative integrity. Yet all too often, when tempers flare and egos clash, these pillars crumble. A single moment of anger or personal slight is enough to derail an entire debate. What should be a forum for clarity and accountability instead descends into a theater of deflection and avoidance.

Questions go unanswered. Truth is skirted. Members circle the issue with carefully crafted evasions, until they are abruptly told to hasten their point, or worse, to sit down altogether. The result? A performance devoid of substance, leaving the public disillusioned and democracy poorer for it!

True leadership begins with the ability to listen, not just to applause and agreement, but to dissent, doubt, and critique. In the crucible of democracy, criticism should not be feared, but embraced, for it is through scrutiny that understanding deepens and governance matures. Every challenge, every uncomfortable question, is part of a greater process: the continuous evolution of public service and institutional wisdom.

Perfection is a myth; no member, however experienced or revered, is beyond reproach. To assume otherwise is to deny the very spirit of democratic accountability. It must be understood that questions are not raised to embarrass or entrap, but to enlighten, to seek clarity in the face of ambiguity, to ensure transparency where shadows may fall.

When a member rises to inquire, it is not an act of provocation, but of duty. For they, too, are bound by responsibility, to the citizens whose hopes, grievances, and futures they represent. In the end, it is not the comfort of unchecked authority, but the courage to be questioned that defines true leadership.

Perhaps it would serve the honourable members well to return home after a heated session and, in the solitude of reflection, watch the recordings of their own words, their tone, their conduct, their manner of response. For in the cold, unforgiving clarity of playback, stripped of applause and partisan fervour, many would be forced to confront a truth they so often ignore: that their behaviour, at times, borders on the unbecoming.

A mirror is always needed.