The Mountain Man’s Race Across Three Nations

There are no trekking paths in Bhutan that Jigme Tenzin has not conquered. Known among fellow runners as Bhutan’s “Mountain Man,” Jigme has spent years testing his limits on some of the country’s most rugged terrain. While most people walk mountain trails, he runs them. Steep ascents, rocky ridges, unforgiving descents, and high-altitude passes are not obstacles to him; they are his training ground.

Today, as dawn breaks over the Himalayas, Jigme is deep into preparation for the biggest race of his life.

Every week he runs approximately 120 kilometres through Bhutan’s mountains and valleys. In the coming weeks, that mileage will increase further as he enters the peaking phase of his training programme, pushing his body and mind to the edge in preparation for one of the world’s most prestigious ultra-trail races.

On August 28, Jigme will stand at the starting line of the CCC, one of the flagship races of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) World Series Finals in France.

The race is no ordinary competition.

Covering 100 kilometres through the heart of the Alps, the route begins in Italy, traverses Switzerland, and finishes in France. Along the way, runners face relentless climbs, technical descents, rapidly changing mountain weather, and physical exhaustion that pushes even elite athletes to their limits.

For most runners around the world, simply reaching the starting line is considered an achievement.

For Jigme, earning that opportunity required years of dedication.

He was not invited. He was not given a free entry. He qualified.

In December 2025, Jigme competed in the UTMB World Series Major in Chiang Mai, Thailand, one of the most competitive ultra-trail races in Asia. Racing against 1,600 runners from nearly 90 countries, he delivered a remarkable performance, finishing 41st overall and 11th in his age category.

He completed the gruelling 100-kilometre course in 12 hours and 55 minutes, securing his place among the world’s best and earning qualification for the UTMB World Series Finals.

For a runner from a small Himalayan kingdom, it was a significant milestone.

However, the bigger story is not about one athlete qualifying for a race. It is about what that qualification says about Bhutan itself.

Bhutan is known around the world for its pristine mountains, rich culture, Gross National Happiness, and commitment to environmental conservation. However, it is still relatively unknown in the world of elite endurance sports.

Jigme hopes to change that.

“This UTMB World Series Finals race is very important to me because I hope to carry our country’s flag and represent Bhutan on a global platform,” he says.

“I want people from around the world, especially those who have never heard about Bhutan, to know our country through this journey.”

Those words reveal the deeper purpose behind every kilometre he runs.

The race is also not merely a contest between athletes. It is an opportunity to introduce Bhutan to a global audience and to demonstrate what determination, discipline, and perseverance can achieve.

For Bhutan, his participation represents something equally important.

The kingdom possesses all the natural ingredients required to become a globally recognized destination for trail running and mountain sports. Its dramatic landscapes, high mountain passes, ancient footpaths, and pristine forests offer terrain that many international runners spend thousands of dollars travelling abroad to experience.

In many ways, Bhutan is a natural ultra-trail arena.

Athletes like Jigme are helping to showcase that potential to the world.

“This race means much more than competition,” he says.

“I want to open new doors of opportunity, especially for the youth of Bhutan. I will give my very best in this race. I may not win, but I believe our younger generation can achieve even greater things in the future. They can make a living through this sport, inspire others, and make Bhutan known and respected around the world.”

His words reflect a larger vision.

At a time when many young Bhutanese are searching for opportunities and new pathways, sport has increasingly emerged as a source of inspiration, discipline, and possibility. Around the world, trail running has grown into a professional industry supporting athletes, coaches, race organizers, tourism operators, equipment manufacturers, and content creators.

Jigme believes Bhutanese youth can become part of that movement.

His journey demonstrates that athletes from Bhutan can compete internationally despite limited resources and geographical isolation. It sends a powerful message that dreams do not depend on where one comes from but on how relentlessly one pursues them.

Behind such ambitions lies a lifestyle built on sacrifice.

Elite endurance athletes are forged not only on race day but in countless unseen hours of preparation. For Jigme, that means maintaining strict discipline in training, recovery, and nutrition.

His diet is simple and uncomplicated, clean, home-cooked meals that provide the fuel required for the immense physical demands of ultra-running.

“I make sure I get my daily requirements of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats,” he explains. “As my training volume is high, I eat a lot. Just as importantly, I make sure I rest well so that I can recover and continue training the following day.”

The glamour of international competition often hides the reality behind it: the lonely training runs, the aching muscles, the sacrifices made by family members, and the discipline required day after day, month after month.

Like any athlete pursuing a dream on the world stage, Jigme’s journey has not been a solitary one.

He acknowledges the support of those who have stood beside him throughout the years.

“I am grateful to Yab (Dasho Dhondup Gyaltshen) for his support and guidance, which motivates me and inspires me to work even harder. I am also thankful to my family and friends for their continued support and encouragement.”

As the countdown to August begins, confidence is growing. Months of disciplined preparation are beginning to bear fruit.

“The way training is going, I feel comfortable and confident that I can give my best,” he says.

Soon, the Mountain Man of Bhutan will leave the familiar peaks of the Himalayas for the towering Alps of Europe.

When he stands on the start line alongside some of the world’s finest endurance athletes, he will not merely be representing himself.

He will represent every Bhutanese runner who has trained on mountain trails before sunrise. He will represent a nation whose landscape has shaped resilient people for generations. He will represent the possibility that Bhutan’s mountains can become known not only for their beauty but also for producing world-class endurance athletes.

And when he crosses from Italy into Switzerland and then into France, carrying the Dragon across three nations and 100 kilometres of some of the world’s toughest terrain, he will be carrying something far greater than race equipment and months of training.

He will carry the hopes of a nation, the spirit of Bhutan’s mountains, and a belief that even from one of the world’s smallest countries, extraordinary dreams can reach the highest peaks.

Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu