The Himalayas Are Warning Us

A sudden collapse of ice and rock in the high mountains unleashed a devastating flood through Nepal on August 26, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and hydropower infrastructure. Hundreds have died, and hundreds more remain missing. Entire communities have been left isolated, while rescue teams struggle to reach people because roads themselves have disappeared.

For Bhutan, this should be a moment of profound reflection.

We live in the same Himalayan system. Our mountains are beautiful, majestic and sacred—but they are also dynamic, fragile and increasingly exposed to a changing climate.

The greatest mistake Bhutan could make would be to look at Nepal and say: that happened there.

It can happen here.

Our valleys are carved by powerful rivers. Our settlements, roads, bridges, industries and hydropower projects are concentrated along river systems. Our economy itself is deeply intertwined with the mountains and water that surround us.

And the mountains are changing.

The Nepal disaster reportedly involved a glacier collapse and an avalanche of ice and rock that transformed rapidly into a destructive debris flow. Scientists have increasingly warned that warming temperatures are destabilising high-altitude environments and increasing risks associated with glaciers, landslides and glacial lakes.

Bhutan therefore cannot afford complacency.

We need to know, with extraordinary precision, what is happening in our mountains.

Where are our most dangerous glacial lakes? Which ones are expanding? Which glaciers are retreating fastest? Which valleys could be overwhelmed by a sudden outburst? Which bridges would fail first? Which communities would be cut off? How quickly could warnings reach people sleeping in remote villages?

These cannot remain questions for an academic report sitting on a shelf.

They must become matters of national security.

Early-warning systems must be strengthened. Glacial lakes and unstable slopes must be continuously monitored. Vulnerable infrastructure must be mapped and tested. Emergency communication systems must reach the remotest communities. Disaster simulations should become routine, not something undertaken after catastrophe strikes.

Most importantly, Bhutan must develop the courage to rethink development wherever nature tells us that the risks are simply too high.

A road that cuts through an unstable slope is not merely an engineering question.

A settlement built too close to a dangerous river is not merely a planning question.

A hydropower project downstream of an unstable mountain system is not merely an economic question.

These are questions of life and death.

Bhutan has always understood that the mountains are more than resources. They are our protectors, our heritage and the source of our rivers. But respect for nature must also mean recognising when nature is changing—and preparing ourselves accordingly.

The Nepal tragedy should therefore shake us awake.

We should not wait for a Bhutanese valley to be buried before we improve our warnings. We should not wait for a bridge to be swept away before we examine its vulnerability. We should not wait for families to disappear before we ask whether we did enough to protect them.

Preparedness is not pessimism. It is responsibility.

Bhutan is blessed with mountains, but blessings come with responsibilities.

The lesson from Nepal is brutally simple: Disasters do not give governments enough time to prepare once they have begun.

The time to prepare is now—while the rivers are calm, while the mountains are standing and while our people are safe.

Because when the mountain moves, it will not ask whether we were ready.

It will simply come.

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