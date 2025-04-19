The Heart Behind the Health

Former Lyonpo(Minister) Sangay Ngedup and the BHTF legacy

Every nation is defined by institutions that stand as pillars of service to its people. In Bhutan, one such institution is the Bhutan Health Trust Fund (BHTF)—a beacon of the country’s unwavering commitment to universal and equitable healthcare. With a vision to achieve sustainability in the delivery of Primary Health Care, BHTF was officially launched on May 12, 1998, at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.

Its foundation was later enshrined by the Royal Charter issued by His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, on August 3,

2000, providing a robust legal framework for its establishment and governance. The Charter empowered BHTF to finance the procurement of life-saving supplies such as vaccines, essential medicines, syringes, and needles—securing the backbone of Bhutan’s public health system.

When the BHTF was first introduced, it was met with extraordinary enthusiasm. From citizens to global supporters, contributions poured in—driven by a shared belief in the transformative power of primary healthcare. For a time, it seemed as though Bhutan had ignited a global movement for health. But by 2002, the initial momentum had waned. Contributions slowed to a trickle, and one of Bhutan’s most visionary health initiatives teetered on the edge of uncertainty.

At this critical juncture, the responsibility to revive the Fund fell on the shoulders of then-Minister for Health and Education, Lyonpo Sangay Ngedup. Driven by deep conviction and royal command, he sought not only to raise funds but to reawaken a nation’s conscience. “I love walking. And I suddenly thought, why not walk from Thimphu to Trashigang—or vice versa—so we could tell the world what a small nation like ours is doing,” Lyonpo reminisces.

Thus was born a bold, symbolic act—a walk unlike any other.

Inspired by the 2002 World Health Day theme, “Move for Health,” Lyonpo envisioned a cross-country trek not merely as a fundraiser, but as a clarion call for action. It would be a spiritual and physical journey across Bhutan’s rugged terrain, meant to inspire, educate, and unite the nation.

On the crisp morning of September 25, 2002, Lyonpo and six companions set out from the remote eastern frontiers of Trashigang, their hearts filled with purpose, their feet carrying the hopes of a nation. Villagers offered prayers and food; children ran alongside with joy and laughter. The nation was stirring.

The journey was grueling. Through ancient trails and dense forests, across swollen rivers and towering mountain passes, they faced torrential rain, biting insects, and unforgiving terrain. But their resolve never wavered. In every Dzongkhag, the people responded—not with indifference, but with open arms. Thousands joined the walk, shared stories, and rekindled their belief in collective action. Where once there was apathy, there was now unity.

Fuelled by this outpouring of support, the team stopped in villages, visited Basic Health Units (BHUs), and spoke at schools—carrying a simple but profound message: Health is wealth, and movement is medicine.

After sixteen days and over 560 kilometers, the journey culminated on October 10, 2002, at the historic Changlimithang ground in Thimphu. There, they were welcomed with immense reverence by His Majesty the King, who was then Crown Prince Dasho Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Their Majesties the Queens, and members of the Royal Family.

The Move for Health walk was more than a physical feat—it was a national awakening. It ignited hearts, stirred minds, and revived faith in the Bhutan Health Trust Fund. International organizations, embassies, businesses, NGOs, and citizens across the country answered the call. By the campaign’s end, nearly USD 2 million had been raised—infusing the fund with renewed life and ensuring the continued delivery of essential health services for all Bhutanese.

Beyond the symbolic walk across Bhutan, Lyonpo Sangay Ngedup became the face and force behind the fight against iodine deficiency on the global stage. With relentless determination, he advocated for Bhutan’s cause in international forums, mobilizing critical financial support from key global partners, including the Government of Norway, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and several others. This achievement was no small feat—it required more than just compelling presentations. Lyonpo had to win trust, maintain relationships, and consistently demonstrate impact to keep donors engaged over the long term. He navigated the intricate world of international diplomacy, often at great personal cost, balancing the expectations of foreign partners with the realities on the ground. Yet, through it all, his commitment never wavered. Every late-night negotiation, every strategic compromise, every ounce of energy—was driven by his deep sense of responsibility to the people of Bhutan.

Today, every child vaccinated, every life saved, is a testament to that walk— to the King’s vision, the Minister’s leadership, and the people’s solidarity. “If we receive free vaccines today,” says a senior health official, “it is because one man rose to the challenge, inspired by his King, and carried the nation with him.”

“I can’t say others would have failed,” the official continues, “but I can confidently say none could have matched Lyonpo. He was passionate, deeply respected, and never claimed credit. For him, it was always a collective achievement.”

It is often said that one individual can make a difference. In Bhutan, Lyonpo Sangay Ngedup proved it. His journey—of sweat, sacrifice, and spirit—became a movement. And that movement continues to shape the health and hope of a nation.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu