The Guardians of Peace & GMC

Desuups will play a critical role in building GMC

Perhaps it was only His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck himself — the visionary architect of the Desuung programme — who truly understood the profound impact it would one day have when he first launched it on February 14, 2011. On that day, the inaugural De-suung Integrated Training Programme commenced at the Military Training Centre in Tencholing, Wangdue Phodrang.

The first batch consisted of just 125 recruits, yet from these humble beginnings, the programme has grown remarkably over the years. Today, a total of 51,357 dedicated citizens have been trained as Desuups, comprising 29,538 men and 21,819 women, across 69 batches to date.

The word “De” is derived from “Dekyid”, which means peace, while “Suung” signifies guarding. Together, Desuung beautifully embodies the spirit of Guardians of Peace.

This initiative stands as a testament to His Majesty’s far-sighted vision of nurturing a sense of duty, volunteerism, and national service among the Bhutanese people , uniting citizens under the noble mission of safeguarding the nation’s peace, harmony, and resilience.

Clad in their distinctive orange uniform, the Desuups are a familiar sight across Bhutan , ever ready to serve wherever they are needed. Today, they are especially visible in Gelephu, where their presence has multiplied as they support the city’s ongoing transformation.

While individual actions may sometimes draw criticism, the Desuung institution as a whole stands as a quiet revolution in Bhutanese society, a living embodiment of service, solidarity, and national pride. Their selfless contributions extend far beyond the country’s borders.

In the aftermath of the devastating 2015 earthquake in Nepal, the Desuung deployed a dedicated medical team that operated a self-sufficient field hospital for several weeks. During this mission, they treated over 2,000 patients and distributed essential supplies to communities in need.

More recently, following the destructive earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, Bhutan’s Desuung , at the command of His Majesty The King, once again rose to the call of duty. A medical relief team, was dispatched to Naypyidaw. There, they swiftly set up a field hospital, providing crucial medical care, including surgical operations, to the affected population. This prompt and compassionate response has been met with deep gratitude from the communities and authorities in Myanmar, reinforcing Bhutan’s image as a small nation with a big heart.

At home, their service during the Covid 19 pandemic cannot be described. Desuups continue to step forward to do work that many ordinary Bhutanese may shy away from, whether it is cleaning streets, responding to disasters, or supporting large national projects. Their dedication and willingness to serve in any capacity make them an invaluable force in Bhutan’s development journey.

As Gelephu evolves into the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), the Desuups are poised to play an instrumental role. Their spirit of volunteerism, discipline, and commitment will help lay the foundations for this ambitious vision, ensuring that GMC grows as a beacon of mindful living, sustainability, and community harmony.

But this wouldn’t be the first time they are serving at GMC. From the very first day the vision for the GMC was announced, Desuups have stood at the forefront of its realization. Their unwavering dedication embodies His Majesty’s vision of a citizenry ready to serve with integrity, selflessness, and unity of purpose.

Beyond manual work, Desuups play an important role in ensuring that work on the GMC site proceeds smoothly and safely. They help coordinate logistics, manage crowds during major events, support visiting officials and dignitaries, and provide security and traffic control when needed. During milestone ceremonies, such as the groundbreaking of the Gelephu International Airport (GIA) on 8 July 2025, Desuups formed an integral part of the proceedings, demonstrating discipline, unity, and national pride.

Equally important is the inspiration Desuups offer to other citizens. Their presence at the GMC site is a visible reminder that this is not just an infrastructure project but a collective national endeavour rooted in Bhutanese values of service and harmony. By volunteering their time and effort, Desuups set an example for young Bhutanese to take ownership of the project and protect its integrity.

In every sense, the contribution of Desuups is more than physical labour. It is an expression of loyalty, unity, and the deep sense of duty that His Majesty envisioned when he first established the Desuung programme in 2011. As Bhutan works to build the Gelephu Mindfulness City into a global model of mindful development, the Desuups stand as its living guardians, ensuring that this national dream is carried forward with honour and integrity.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu