The Green Growth Agenda
The Green Growth Agenda
The Green Growth Agenda
Countries in Asia and the Pacific need to work together to protect our common forest and fresh water resources
The Green Growth Agenda
Current FY to see increase in fiscal deficit
Economic growth projected at 4.6% in FY 2024-25
Trending Now

The Green Growth Agenda

Climate Resilience, Natural Capital and Quality Jobs Key to Sustainable, Inclusive Growth in Bhutan, says the World Bank

In the past two decades, Bhutan has achieved significant economic and development progress, while preserving its unique natural heritage. In the face of emerging development challenges and increasing climate change risks, it will be critical for the country to enhance climate resilience, diversify economic activities, and create quality jobs in the private sector to maintain green and inclusive growth, say two new World Bank reports launched on March 12.

The ‘Bhutan Country Environmental Analysis: Taking the Green Growth Agenda Forward’ examined Bhutan’s development trajectory and explored opportunities to ensure sustainable and green growth. Bhutan is the world’s first carbon-negative country and is known as a global leader in forest and biodiversity conservation, with 70% of its area covered by forests.

“Bhutan has proved to the world that economic growth is possible without hampering the environment. Bhutan is among the countries with the largest share of renewable natural capital per capita in the world,” said Abdoulaye Seck, Country Director for Bhutan and Bangladesh.

“To support its development needs, the country can mobilize additional resources by exploring opportunities to monetize emission offsets through voluntary carbon markets and enabling policies for private green investments.”

The country is highly vulnerable to climate change. One of its most challenging climate risks is hydrological, making its most important economic sectors—hydropower and agriculture—vulnerable to climate impacts. While hydropower has kept Bhutan’s emissions and sustainability agenda on track, high dependence on this sector leaves Bhutan’s economy vulnerable. It also faces other emerging environmental challenges resulting from urbanization, pollution, and waste management.

Bhutan’s forests, protected areas, agricultural lands, energy and minerals – it’s “natural capital”, when sustainably harnessed, can support economic diversification and resilience, which in turn will help fast track recovery from COVID-19 and ensure sustainable growth.

The Bhutan Labor Market Assessment highlights that the country needs more and better jobs in the private sector to absorb the growing educated workforce in urban areas, while ensuring that access to productive jobs is inclusive. Currently, quality jobs are mostly concentrated in the public sector and mostly employ men and high-skilled workers. Women, low-skilled, and rural workers are mostly employed in low-productivity agricultural jobs as self-employed or family workers, with limited options for upward mobility.

Outside of the public sector, employment quality in nonagricultural sectors remains poor. Overwork—defined as working more than 48 hours a week—is prevalent and affects 63 percent of the workforce. One out of three salaried employees have no written contract from their employer. Due to a lack of attractive options, unemployment among educated workers has steadily increased since 2019. In addition, the average number of migrating Bhutanese workers has increased to more than 5,000 a month in early 2023, compared with less than 500, on average, one month before the pandemic.

On the other hand, private sector firms face labor shortages and limited linkages between employers and training institutes, which affect their growth and productivity.

“Tackling labor market reforms is critical as Bhutan approaches the threshold for upper-middle-income status. The country can adopt policies to create quality jobs in promising sectors, while adopting reforms across the entire economy to improve conditions for firms to grow and boost human capital accumulation,” added Seck.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu

Post Views: 36
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
The Green Growth Agenda

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
The Green Growth Agenda
The Green Growth Agenda