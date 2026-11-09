The Greater Legacy – A Lesson in Leadership

Gelephu and the world are no longer the same. Along the banks of Mau Chhu stand 108 Jangchub Chortens, raised in a single day. The Guinness World Records has acknowledged the extraordinary feat, and the world has taken notice.

But beyond the record, the spectacle and the monumental achievement lies a far greater story: the extraordinary power of leadership.

Anyone can have a vision. But having a vision and making it happen are two entirely different things. A vision, however ambitious, remains an idea until someone has the ability to inspire others to believe in it, earn their trust and persuade them to become part of it. It takes something exceptional to bring thousands of people together, mobilise resources, attract support from beyond national borders and turn an ambitious aspiration into a shared national undertaking.

This is what makes the leadership of His Majesty The King extraordinary.

Project 108 was not accomplished simply because there was a vision. It happened because His Majesty gave that vision life, meaning and purpose. He inspired belief, built trust, awakened devotion and motivated people to offer their time, resources and strength. People from across Bhutan and beyond came forward, not merely to participate in a construction project, but to become part of something they believed in. The vision entered their hearts and became a collective force capable of achieving what once seemed daunting.

That is the difference between having a vision and being a visionary leader.

Images of His Majesty cycling around the construction site through the night, personally checking on progress and ensuring that everything was in order, spoke volumes. While the nation waited for dawn, the King remained among his people, moving through the grounds and overseeing preparations. He was not a distant observer of history. He was present, involved and personally carrying the responsibility of the moment.

That is leadership beyond ceremony. It is leadership demonstrated through personal commitment, responsibility and example.

Perhaps the most remarkable achievement was not getting people to come to Gelephu, but making them want to be there. The elderly who endured the night, the volunteers who worked tirelessly, the sponsors who contributed generously and the people who travelled long distances were all moved by something deeper than an instruction or obligation. They felt connected to the vision and to the King behind it.

This is the extraordinary power of leadership: to touch hearts, awaken belonging and make people feel that they are part of something greater than themselves.

Vision alone does not build monuments. It requires imagination, courage, meticulous planning, organisation, resource mobilisation and the ability to execute. A true leader must be a visionary, strategist, motivator, architect of possibilities and executor. Project 108 brought all these dimensions together.

In an age when leadership is largely measured through political authority, economic performance and institutional power, Gelephu has offered the world a different lesson. Leadership is not about commanding people to follow. It is about inspiring them to believe, building trust, uniting differences and giving people a purpose they willingly embrace.

And perhaps this was most poignantly captured in the image of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo embracing and kissing his son. It was a father’s expression of profound love and pride, but also a powerful moment of recognition: one great leader acknowledging the extraordinary leadership of another. It was an affirmation of a King who had transformed his vision into a national achievement and brought his people together in an unprecedented offering.

The 108 Chortens will stand for generations. But the greater legacy of Project 108 is the demonstration of what leadership can accomplish when vision is matched by the ability to inspire, unite and deliver.

Anyone can dream of building monuments. It takes an extraordinary leader to inspire an entire nation to build them together. That is the lesson of Gelephu. That is the power of His Majesty’s leadership. And that is a legacy far greater than any world record.