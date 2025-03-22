The Grand Rhododendron Festival Moves to Merak

For a week beginning April 3, 2025, the Rhododendron Festival will be celebrated at Sheytemey, Merak

Each spring, as Bhutan awakens from winter’s slumber, the land bursts into a dazzling symphony of color—the Rhododendron Festival. Traditionally held at the Royal Botanical Park in Lamperi, Dochula Pass, this celebration of nature and culture has enchanted visitors for years. However, this year marks an exciting new chapter as the festival finds its home in the breathtaking village of Merak, nestled in Trashigang’s awe-inspiring landscapes.

The week-long festival, beginning on April 3, 2025, is themed “Nature’s Beauty, Brokpas’ Pride.” Ugyen Dorji, the Dzongdag of Trashigang, shared that the event will showcase the spectacular rhododendrons in full bloom alongside the unique culture and traditions of the Brokpa community. “The festival will introduce visitors to the region’s natural beauty, cultural events, and traditions, serving as a gateway to the secrets of the Brokpa people.”

He added that Rhododendron Week aims to boost the local economy through community-driven tourism. Over 40 proposals from 13 gewogs in Trashigang have been submitted, covering food stalls and souvenir displays, with an emphasis on highland produce and local cuisine. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample diverse foods and experience the rich traditions of 15 different gewogs within the district.

“We are using locally available resources, such as bamboo, to construct festival facilities, including stalls and toilets,” the Dzongdag said. He added that, given the limited availability of homestays, two camping sites have been set up near the festival grounds to accommodate visitors.

The festival will also feature traditional music, dance, and rituals, offering an immersive experience of Bhutan’s untouched highland Brokpa culture.

The seven-day celebration is now poised to become an annual event, attracting tourists with its exhibition of rhododendron species, local culture and cuisine, arts and crafts, traditional games, cultural programs, guided walks, and nature-based activities.

Dasho Tashi Wangmo, Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE), highlighted the significance of this shift:

“For the first time ever, the Rhododendron Festival will bloom in the mystical landscapes of Sheytemey, Merak. This week-long spectacle is more than a celebration of nature’s brilliance—it marks a bold new era for tourism in eastern Bhutan.”

She emphasized that with the opening of the Darranga-Samdrup Jongkhar entry/exit gate to international visitors in November 2024, the demand for unique and immersive tourism experiences has never been greater. “Against a backdrop of 42 dazzling rhododendron species in full bloom, this festival promises a journey into a realm where vibrant culture and breathtaking wilderness converge. More than just a visual feast, the festival serves as a catalyst for change—drawing visitors beyond Bhutan’s well-trodden paths to its hidden eastern treasures. Rooted in community-based tourism, it empowers local livelihoods while preserving the authentic spirit of the highlands.”

Damcho Rinzin, Director of Tourism, expressed his delight: “We are excited to host Rhododendron Week in Sheytemey, Merak, a stunning location in eastern Bhutan. The event has generated strong interest, and we hope to attract many visitors.”

He added that the event could boost tourism in the East, unveiling hidden gems and benefiting local communities. The idea stemmed from Sheytemey’s natural beauty, home to 41 species of rhododendrons in a breathtaking landscape—a paradise for explorers.

“This event is a great addition to Bhutan’s tourism industry, offering another compelling reason to visit and enhancing Bhutan’s appeal in the global market,” he said.

Highlighting the Department of Tourism’s (DoT) commitment to promoting lesser-visited regions, he said the festival would encourage both domestic and international travelers to explore beyond Paro, Thimphu, and Punakha, ensuring broader economic benefits.

“The opening of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Darranga has improved access to eastern Bhutan, making it easier for international visitors. Hosting events in the region enhances their experience and boosts tourism inflow,” he noted.

The director emphasized that this festival is a strategic step in achieving broader tourism goals, including product diversification, regional promotion, and sustainable development, while fostering community engagement and preserving the unique nomadic culture of Merak and Sakteng.

Additionally, he said, “It enhances Bhutan’s reputation as a sustainable tourism destination by highlighting its commitment to conservation and responsible travel.”

“The Rhododendron Week is more than just a festival; it is a symbol of Bhutan’s evolving tourism strategy—one that emphasizes inclusivity, sustainability, and balanced economic development. By bringing such initiatives to the eastern region, DoT is reinforcing Bhutan’s identity as a diverse, year-round destination, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared across the entire nation,” he added.

Garab Dorji, Chairman and Founder of the Guides Association of Bhutan (GAB), stated that the Rhododendron Festival at Sheytemey in Merak, Trashigang, marks a significant milestone, heralding the vibrant arrival of spring in the highlands. “This unique event serves as a grand prelude to the traditional festivals cherished by the nomadic communities of the region, as well as the broader populace of eastern Bhutan.”

He emphasized the festival’s unparalleled botanical showcase, featuring 42 of Bhutan’s 46 rhododendron species—the largest clustered collection in the country—offering a rare and immersive experience into the floral biodiversity of the Himalayas.

Furthermore, he said the event presents an extraordinary opportunity for Trashigang to elevate its tourism profile by highlighting the grandeur and natural beauty of Eastern Bhutan. Extending the festival to a full week allows deeper engagement with local culture and environment, attracting a wider audience and fostering sustainable tourism.

“The development of diverse and compelling tourism products at these high altitudes is crucial for ensuring a continuous influx of visitors to the East. With the launch of distinctive eco-tourism initiatives unique to this region, Eastern Bhutan is poised to emerge as a premier destination for nature enthusiasts and cultural explorers alike. This festival is a testament to the region’s commitment to showcasing its natural treasures and fostering sustainable growth, confidently illuminating the path for Eastern Bhutan to shine on the global tourism stage,” he said.

