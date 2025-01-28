The GMC Effect: Igniting New Businesses

Gelephu Shambhala Associates opens offering services for consultancy, real estate services, landscaping and others

An ambitious project founded on the core principles of mindfulness, sustainability, and inclusive growth aligned with the profound vision of His Majesty the King, Gelephu Shambhala Associates is not only playing a pivotal role in the development of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), but also paving the way for many others to follow suit.

The firm has obtained licenses for consulting, real estate agency services, and landscaping businesses, positioning themselves to cater to both the current and future needs of GMC’s residents and investors. All these have been set up with a very nominal and negligible investment¬ a testament that if you dare to dream, it can be achieved under any circumstances.

“For that to happen, we need an inspiration. And in our case, His Majesty the King has inspired and motivated us,” says the firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dorji Cheten.

“We are committed to building a community that reflects the values of harmony and prosperity for a brighter future for Bhutan.”

He adds, “At Gelephu Shambhala Associates, we are inspired by the possibilities that lie ahead. Our dedication to mindful, sustainable growth is unwavering, and we look forward to playing a role in shaping a harmonious future for Gelephu Mindfulness City and beyond.”

“GMC is poised to be a transformative model of urban development, where growth is not just about infrastructure, but also about creating a thriving, sustainable, and inclusive environment for all. Inspired by this vision, we have co-founded several business ventures alongside my son Tenzin Yuedkhil Dorji to support GMC’s development in meaningful ways.”

The father-son duo has several entities under their belt. It includes Gelephu Shambhala Asset Management and Services which is dedicated to fostering responsible growth. It offers a range of services aimed at supporting investors, businesses, and residents within GMC.

“Our focus is on economic inclusivity and sustainability, offering expert financial advisory, wealth and asset management services, and real-world asset tokenization to align with GMC’s long-term goals,” the CEO adds.

The Gelephu Shambhala Icon Solutions and Services provides cutting-edge, practical solutions that support the modern, mindful ethos of GMC. “Our services help create infrastructure that prioritizes well-being, connection, and community-building—principles that are central to the GMC vision,” the son exclaims

“With a deep passion for nature, we specialize in designing and nurturing green spaces that contribute to the tranquility and balance of GMC. Our goal is to foster environments where people and nature coexist harmoniously, adding to the peaceful atmosphere of the city. That’s why we have the Gelephu Shambhala FloraScape,” he reiterates.

The third entity, Gelephu Shambhala Garden Oasis is dedicated to sustainable gardening practices to create serene, mindful spaces that support GMC’s vision of promoting well-being and environmental stewardship. Their services aim to enhance the city’s green footprint and ensure its continued sustainability.

“Our mission is clear; to humbly support the development of Gelephu Mindfulness City by ensuring that every initiative we undertake aligns with its foundational principles. These guiding values—mindfulness, sustainability, and inclusive growth—are at the heart of all that we do.”

Placing the wellbeing of both people and the environment at the forefront of their endeavors, the firm aspires to build everything with care, intention and mindfulness.

“Our practices are eco-friendly, designed to preserve the beauty and resources of Gelephu for future generations. We work to create opportunities that uplift communities and foster partnerships both locally and globally,” the CEO claims.

“While our journey is just beginning, we are committed to growing alongside GMC, contributing to its evolution in ways that honor its values and the aspirations of the people it serves. Our efforts are already making an impact, with over 11 clients across local and national markets.”

To further extend GMC’s reach, the firm is actively promoting the city to international investment companies, using various social media platforms and direct communications to introduce the city’s potential and attract global interest.

Meanwhile, the CEO is already a financial expert with a decade of experience in the banking sector.

He resigned in 2013 to contest in the second National Council (NC) elections representing Zhemgang Dzongkhag. Having failed in the attempt, he then worked in the private sector, ventured into retail trading and exports, and did consulting jobs for the Asian Development Bank (ADB), all in a span of 20 plus years.

Fast forward some 15-20 years from now, Dorji Cheten envisions a well established local asset under management and consulting firm in the GMC alongside leading real world asset tokenization platform. However, he is resolute to keep his political ambitions alive at the same time.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu