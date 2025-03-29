The Gatekeepers of Bhutan’s Tourism: The Power and Responsibility of Tour Operators

Tour operators say they are promoting the East

To celebrate the breathtaking wealth of rhododendrons in Merak and promote tourism in Eastern Bhutan, this year’s Rhododendron Festival—also known as Rhododendron Week—will be held in Merak. While such initiatives are commendable, they alone are not enough. Tourism can only thrive through the collective effort of all stakeholders: the Department of Tourism (DoT), the Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators (ABTO), the Handicrafts Association, the Hoteliers Association, and the Guides Association of Bhutan. However, stakeholders of the industry say tour operators stand at the forefront.

A stakeholder of the industry said all stakeholders have their responsibilities. “But ultimately, everything depends on tour operators as they decide where tourists go and if we are serious about attracting high-value tourists and promoting tourism in the East, then the responsibility falls mainly on the shoulders of tour operators.”

According to him, only few tour operators have begun selling the East and cite infrastructure challenges as a deterrent. “However, tourists entering through Samdrup Jongkhar have given positive feedback. While good roads and hotels are important, they are not the defining factors. Visitors understand that Eastern Bhutan is less developed but seek unique experiences.”

“Tourists are drawn to Bhutan’s people. Why not introduce them to the country’s diverse ethnic groups, each with distinct food and dress? Tour itineraries rarely highlight this. How long can we keep selling dzongs and lhakhangs?” he questioned.

He added that if the DoT offers customized packages, more tourists will visit the East. “It may not have a ‘wow’ factor like Taktshang, but it can be developed.”

A guide also added that sometimes tourists are really not interested visiting places as per the itinerary. “But we cannot change the schedule. We have to take them to places as dictated by operators. I am close to few tourists from Germany who came here twice. When I asked them if they would come again, they said they have seen enough and nothing is new. But the East is new and if promoted by tour operators, tourists will visit the East.”

Operator of the Sacred Himalaya Travel expressed optimism about the potential of the Rhododendron Festival to boost tourism in Eastern Bhutan. However, he said it would take time for the region to fully recover and for tourism to grow. “It will take more than three to four years to see significant progress in promoting tourism, particularly in the east,” he said, adding there has been a drop in the number of tourists in the nation as a whole. He also shared that the lack of infrastructure, particularly the limited availability of hotel accommodations, remains a major challenge for tourism development in the East.

A freelance tour operator highlighted Eastern Bhutan’s rich culture, diverse landscapes, and traditional arts, noting a growing interest among tourists in exploring the region’s hidden gems. “These areas showcase vibrant festivals, ancient monasteries, and unique crafts,” he said, adding that many visitors travel to Sakteng to experience the Brokpa community’s distinct culture.

The region also draws tourists to Bhutan’s oldest college and the Dangme Chhu, the country’s longest river. Adventure seekers enjoy hiking to Dangling Tsho in Trashigang, trekking, birdwatching, and cultural tours. “Trashi Yangtse, known for its wood carvings and handmade paper, is a popular stop,” he noted, mentioning the 18th-century Chorten Kora as another key attraction. In Monggar, Khengkhar’s handmade wooden containers interest visitors, while some are drawn to explore the dangerous Nanglam-Gyalposhing road and birdwatching at Namling. “We are working hard to promote Eastern Bhutan and attract more tourists,” he added.

Raju Rai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Heavenly Bhutan Travels said there is potential in Eastern Bhutan. “We are promoting the East. Culture is promoted everywhere so in the East, we are going to promote nature, water sport, bird watching and others. Rhododendron festival may also attracts the tourists,” he added. The CEO also added that customization of itineraries by the DoT would help tour operators. Opening entry/exit point from Samdrup Jongkhar made convinient for the tourists.

A hotelier based in Thimphu said that every stakeholder has responsibilities. “The DoT and dzongkhags should improve infrastructure and come up with good policies. Hotels should provide good services. Guides should be experienced and tour operators should play their roles as the main stakeholder. This was precisely why, during last year’s National Day celebrations, His Majesty conferred the prestigious Druk Thuksey Medal upon all tourism stakeholders—an acknowledgment of their different roles and responsibilities.”

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu