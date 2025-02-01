Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Unleash the Future of Intelligence, Style, and Performance
Prepare to transcend the ordinary and step into a realm where intelligence, elegance, and power converge with the Galaxy S25 Series, a revolutionary leap into the future, harnessing the limitless potential of cutting-edge AI to redefine your mobile experience.

Designed for those who demand nothing but the best, the Galaxy S25 Series boasts an extraordinary blend of sophistication and durability. The S25 Ultra stands as the pinnacle of innovation, with a premium titanium frame and a built-in S Pen for ultimate versatility. The S25+ and S25 come with a robust aluminum frame, delivering uncompromising strength while immersing you in an unparalleled display.

With the new “Assistant” integrated, completing tasks becomes second nature. Long-press the side button, and let Google Gemini effortlessly handle everything with just your voice, turning complex commands into seamless action.

Explore an entirely new level of intelligence with features like AI Select, which can summarize text or create GIFs with ease. The Circle to Search feature allows you to instantly search for anything – whether it’s an image, video, or even a song – simply by drawing a circle on the screen. Need crystal-clear sound? The Audio Eraser tool removes unwanted noise, giving you perfect videos, every time.

Beneath this extraordinary design lies the beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring that the S25 Series delivers an ultra-smooth, lightning-fast experience that keeps pace with your every need.

With every detail engineered to impress, Tashi Electronics announces that the Galaxy S25 Series will be launched on February 14, 2025, after a series of exclusive pre-order offers between February 1 and February 13.

Pre-order benefits include Nu 10,000 off on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Nu 5,000 off on the Galaxy S25+ and S25. Customers can avail the next-generation AI-powered phones from any Tashi Electronics, TashiCell, Bhutan Telecom, and Authorized Retailers nationwide.

