The Future is the People’s Call

Tourists wishing to travel to eastern Bhutan will no longer need to take the long winding lateral route from Thimphu. Samdrup Jongkhar, the gateway to eastern Bhutan is now just about 100kms from the Indian city of Guwahati, the capital of Assam. Tourists can now fly to Guwahati and enter Bhutan.

Many have heralded it as a milestone in the tourism industry—a pivotal moment destined to pave the way for balanced regional tourism development. Yet, the mere “opening” of the exit-entry point, while significant, is not enough. This gesture, though powerful, cannot carry the weight of transformation on its own. Nor can the Department of Tourism (DoT) shoulder the burden in isolation. The promise of turning Eastern Bhutan into a thriving tourist haven hinges on more than just strategic policies and announcements; it demands action, unity, and relentless passion from every corner of the region.

The real force that will bring this vision to life lies in the region’s ability to craft compelling and unparalleled experiences—ones that captivate the hearts and imaginations of travelers. This achievement is built upon the sweat and vision of local communities, the commitment of stakeholders, and the leadership of those who are in Eastern Bhutan. A symphony of efforts is required. Villagers need to turn their homes into welcoming homestays, artisans should bring heritage to life, and leaders champion projects that connect visitors with the soul of the land. Without such collective determination and collaboration, the promise of progress risks becoming an echo of unfulfilled potential.

Eastern Bhutan is a hidden gem, a realm brimming with wonders that are just waiting to be discovered. Its offerings are vast and rich, breathtaking landscapes, ancient traditions, and stories that echo through time. The potential of its tourism products is immense, a mosaic of experiences that could rival any renowned destination if given the chance to shine.

The issue with many, particularly the general public, is their unwavering belief that the government will shoulder every responsibility; that in this instance, the Department of Tourism (DoT) alone will pave the entire path to success. But here’s the hard truth: No, the DoT can only lay the groundwork and open the doors. True progress, real transformation, hinges not solely on government effort but on the drive and ingenuity of the very people who make up the heart of the industry—the hoteliers, the tour operators, the artisans, and the countless individuals whose work shapes a visitor’s experience. It is their vision, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence that will chart the course.

Without their active involvement, even the most promising initiatives will fade into mere echoes of potential. Ultimately, the question is not just what the government will do, but what the people themselves will rise to create, share, and sustain. The future of tourism depends on their commitment to rise beyond expectation and make the East a destination that echoes with stories, culture, and unparalleled warmth.

When local residents, government bodies, and businesses come together to create a sustainable tourism environment, it elevates the region’s profile and makes it more attractive to both domestic and international visitors. In essence, whether tourists will visit Eastern Bhutan depends on what the region can offer, which ultimately stems from the collective vision, dedication, and actions of its people.

