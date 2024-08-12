𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒏 𝒅𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑫𝒂𝒚 2024 𝒕𝒐 𝑯𝒊𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒋𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈

Today the world celebrates the International Youth Day, with the theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.” According to the United Nations (UN), with digitalization transforming the world, new opportunities are created to accelerate sustainable development. Digital technologies and data contribute to at least 70% of the 169 SDG targets and could reduce the cost of achieving these goals by up to USD 55 trillion. Young people are at the forefront of digital adoption and innovation, with three-quarters of those aged 15 to 24 using the internet in 2022, a higher rate than other age groups. However, disparities persist, especially in low-income countries and among young women, who often have less access to the internet and digital skills than their male peers. While enhancing digital inclusion is crucial, youth, recognized as “digital natives,” are driving change and creating solutions. As the 2030 deadline for the SDGs approaches, their role in digital innovation is vital for addressing global challenges.

What does this mean for Bhutan, where over 45% of the population is under 24? It represents a tremendous opportunity to drive development, a point emphasized by His Majesty the King in nearly every address to the nation and its youth. Referred to as the future of Bhutan and the world, ensuring that Bhutan’s youth are socially and economically empowered has been a top priority of the Throne.

While the UN now highlights the importance of digitalization and youth, Bhutan has long been ahead, guided by His Majesty’s vision. Years ago, reforms in education, a focus on STEM, and the establishment of the Super Fab Lab and Gyelpozhing College of Information Technology were initiated to harness the energy and interest of Bhutanese youth in technology. The college was the first in the world to offer courses in robotics and a degree in blockchain technology.

During the 2019 convocation at the Royal Institute of Management, His Majesty noted that as a small nation, Bhutan must rely on technology to overcome the traditional economic challenges of size and landlocked geography. “Being a small nation makes us a smart nation, not by choice but by necessity,” His Majesty stated. “Technology is an indispensable tool for realizing this aspiration.”

His Majesty has also spoken about the immense benefits of AI, blockchain, quantum computing, and their potential for Bhutan’s progress. There has always been a strong belief that full digitalization is one of the most crucial paths forward for Bhutan. Bhutan also rolled out the National Digital Identity (NDI), a digital edge wallet that incorporates the philosophy of self-sovereign identity legally backed up by the National Digital Identity Act of Bhutan 2023, a first of its kind. His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel became the first digital citizen of Bhutan on the 21st February, 2023. Several another milestones in technology, involving youth have been achieved.

Way back in 2007, while addressing the 11th Convocation at Sherubtse College, His Majesty had said:

“Today, our country is a nation full of promise and potential. We have the security and confidence of our own culture and traditions. We have environmental wealth and, most importantly, we have a young population full of energy, dynamism, and promise. My message to the young leaders of Bhutan is that we have everything it takes to build a strong economy and to safeguard everything that we cherish, but on one condition… that we start today with big ambition and we work hard. I believe that the time has come for us to stand on our own feet to compete as equals with other nations, and to succeed through our own hard work and sweat, on our own terms and merit. If we rise to the challenge, change our mindset, our way of working, and think big and work hard, then we have greater opportunities than ever before. So let me ask you something. Shall we sit and dream or shall we work hard and reap the benefits?”

Our guardian, our King, our parent continues to do everything for the youth of Bhutan. It is up to the youth “to sit and dream or work hard and reap the benefits?”

By Tashi Namgyal