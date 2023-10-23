The final moments

The 10th session of the Third Parliament of Bhutan concluded yesterday after extensive deliberations on several crucial national issues. Both houses of the parliament rigorously questioned the government. The Prime Minister (PM) delivered the State of the Nation address. For most National Council (NC) members, this was their inaugural session, while it marked the 10th sitting for National Assembly (NA) members, except for a few who were elected through by-elections.

As they departed the hallowed halls of the parliament, and even now, a question should linger in their souls: did they execute their duties responsibly and in alignment with their mandate? Did they honor the trust bestowed upon them by their supporters?

His Majesty the King has profoundly stated that the duties and responsibilities of parliament are weighty. It’s not merely noble intentions that suffice; intelligence, skill, sincerity, and a profound dedication rooted in genuine patriotism are imperative. His Majesty emphasized the significance of translating competency and procedures into tangible outcomes. The core inquiry remains: have our parliamentarians yielded substantial results? The answer appears affirmative, especially when considering the number of Acts enacted and legislations drafted.

However, echoing His Majesty’s wisdom, the parliament shoulders the crucial responsibility of balancing present needs with future aspirations. “In the present context, we must serve to the best of our abilities. For the future, the parliament must ensure that we frame the best goals, policies, and plans.” These words underscore the necessity for sustainable legislation, resilient policies rooted in meticulous research, tailored not only for Bhutan but also cognizant of the global landscape. Amendments to our Acts should stem not from oversight but from a proactive vision for the future.

In his State of the Nation address, the Prime Minister stressed the essence of leadership, drawing parallels with the exemplary leadership personified by our King. His Majesty’s enduring commitment serves as an inspiration. The PM rightfully likened Bhutan to His Majesty’s vision, highlighting that our nation can thrive if we steadfastly adhere to His Majesty’s guidance in both letter and spirit. Furthermore, the PM discussed the essence of leadership within the parliament.

Every parliamentarian is a leader, entrusted by their constituencies to contribute significantly to nation-building. They are not just politicians; they represent the beacon of hope for their constituents, assuring resolution to their challenges. Ideally, they should emulate the dedication and fervor demonstrated by His Majesty.

The future is uncertain for those who exited the parliament yesterday. Some might return, others may not. However, their legacy hinges on their performance. If they have genuinely served the nation, every glance at the Parliament building should evoke a sense of pride and accomplishment. Their stories will echo their contributions to the nation’s progress.

Conversely, those who merely occupied seats without impact will find no stories to share or reasons to take pride in their tenure. They are answerable, for they were given an opportunity, an opportunity they mustered but failed to seize.