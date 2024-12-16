The Essence of National Day

We stand on the eve of celebrating Bhutan’s 117th National Day. It is a momentous occasion and one that invites reflection on our nation’s remarkable journey. From the unification of the country to its steady consolidation and progressive development, Bhutan’s path has been one of resilience, vision, and dedication.

As we look back, we honor the pivotal roles played by our ancestors, guided by Monarchs who embodied unparalleled wisdom and foresight. Their leadership laid the foundation for a nation rooted in unity, stability, and sustained development.

National Days hold profound importance for all nations, but for a small country like ours, without the advantages of hard power, the significance is even greater. It is a day to reflect on our unique identity, celebrate our achievements, and share the values that define us with the world.

It is also an opportunity to present our story to the global stage. It allows us to showcase the extraordinary qualities that makes us distinctive—a harmonious blend of cultural heritage, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to Gross National Happiness as a development philosophy.

Time and again, Bhutan has captured the world’s imagination. Whether it is our bold stand on environmental conservation, our unwavering pursuit of happiness as a national goal, or our efforts to preserve our ancient traditions in a rapidly modernizing world, Bhutan has inspired curiosity, admiration, and respect.

On this day, we remind the world that even a small country, without the might of military or economic power, can shine brightly by embodying values that resonate universally—peace, sustainability, and compassion.

It is also an occasion to look forward and reflect on our roles and responsibilities in shaping the future. In our journey as a nation, we draw inspiration and guidance from a King whose leadership transcends traditional paradigms, embodying vision, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of his people.

During last year’s National Day, His Majesty posed a profound question to the nation: Are we ready for a transformational experience? It was a call to action, a challenge to embrace change, and an invitation to actively participate in reshaping Bhutan’s future. Our resounding affirmative response marked a collective commitment—a social contract—between the King and his people to embark on this transformative journey together.

A year later, we must reflect on where this social contract stands. Have we embraced the opportunities for growth and change? Have we met the challenges of transformation with courage and adaptability? Are we aware that transformation is not merely a destination; but a continuous process that requires unity, hard work, and a shared vision for the future?

It is also a day to assess our progress, renew our commitment, and reaffirm our readiness to support His Majesty’s vision. It is a moment to consider how each of us can contribute meaningfully. The journey ahead demands both introspection and action, and together, under the enlightened leadership of our King, we can strive to meet the aspirations of this transformational era.

Amidst the celebration of our rich past and the enduring relevance of Bhutan’s unique contributions to the global community, we honor not only the milestones we have achieved but also the boundless promise of the future. As Bhutan continues its march forward, we embrace the vision of a harmonious and prosperous tomorrow, guided by our values and inspired by our collective aspirations.