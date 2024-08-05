The end is just another beginning: Swimmer Sangay Tenzin

The dream of every athlete is to represent their country at the Olympics, hold their national flag high, sing their country’s national anthem, and give everything to bring a medal back home. Swimmer Sangay Tenzin, who represented Bhutan at the Paris Olympics, could not achieve the entire dream. He represented Bhutan but could not bring home a medal.

Speaking from Paris, Sangay said, “Representing Bhutan in one of the world’s largest sporting events, where athletes from all over the world assemble, has been an immense honor. I consider myself extremely fortunate and thankful to have been chosen to represent my country in the Olympics. Not many individuals have the opportunity to participate in such an event, and I have had the privilege of doing so twice already.”

Is Sangay dejected, returning without that Olympic jewel—a medal? “When you are working hard and getting nowhere, it’s easy to lose motivation. However, I firmly believe that success is not achieved overnight and that there is no straight path to success. Even the most successful athletes had moments of despair, but what kept them going was their unwavering belief in their abilities and consistency in their work. My mental fortitude and life values have been strengthened by sports,” the 20-year-old says.

However, echoing the words of His Majesty the King to give the best in everything one does, Sangay says he gave everything. “I knew how proud my King, country, and the people would be if I won a medal, and even if I reached the top ten. I carried their aspirations to Paris. And I come back without anything. It does hit you sometimes.”

Sangay says he is extremely grateful to the people of Bhutan, fans, and especially to His Royal Highness Dasho Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck for their unwavering support. “Interactions with Dasho, his words, and support have truly inspired me and made me feel more proud of the work I’m doing. For the younger generation, sports in Bhutan appear to be heading towards a bright future under the leadership of HRH and the Bhutan Olympic Committee. Furthermore, we Bhutanese possess the fortitude and capacity to soar to great heights,” Sangay adds.

Speaking about challenges as a professional swimmer in Bhutan, Sangay says that although it is still relatively new, swimming is becoming a very popular activity in Bhutan. “The lack of infrastructure and coaches is undoubtedly one of the difficulties faced by swimmers in Bhutan, but thanks to World Aquatics, we have been fortunate to construct one good pool in the nation,” he says. Sangay further added that the federation is arranging coaching workshops with one of the top coaches from abroad, which will assist in developing new coaches within Bhutan. “The best thing about swimming is that everyone enjoys it, especially young people, so it’s no wonder that swimming is popular in Bhutan. All we need to do is set up proper coaching camps, which the federation is already doing, and it has been working efficiently.”

On being the first athlete in Bhutan to take the first step in the sport of swimming, Sangay reiterates that he has been very fortunate. “Because of His Majesty our King’s visionary leadership in creating a great nation, our country enjoys a stellar international reputation already. Thanks in large part to the nation’s reputation; I have found it much simpler to integrate into the regional and international swimming community.”

On what more he would want to do besides swimming, Bhutan’s Olympic representative says he is “disheartened seeing Bhutanese youth indulge in substance abuse.” “I feel they lack direction and support in life. All Bhutanese must strive to eradicate this, and as a small nation, we can. At every Royal Address, His Majesty speaks about the youth as the future of the nation. Through advocating swimming and other sports, I am confident that most who have lost their way can be brought back on track,” Sangay underlines.

Apart from this, Sangay has a task he will take to his grave. “I feel it has become my duty to lead the way and carry on the torch for the improvement of swimming in Bhutan. In collaboration with relevant agencies and under the guidance of HRH Dasho Jigyel, it can be done. It is the least I can do in return for everything I have received, and I would not be where I am today without the help of the BoC and others.”

“I believe there is no end. The end is just another beginning,” the young swimmer concluded.

Sangay, is a product of the World Aquatics Scholarship Programme that provides training and competition opportunities for swimmers from developing nations. “Based at the World Aquatics Training Centre in Thailand, the 20 year-old has developed into a world-class freestyler and butterflier, culminating with his second Olympic Games appearance this week,” World Aquatics reports.

Sangay Tenzin competed in the 100M freestyle at the Le Defense Arena, Paris today. Sangay came 3rd in his heat with a timing of 56.08 seconds. There were 7 swimmers competing in Heat 1. Sangay’s overall rank is 74 out of 79 swimmers.

His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, the president of BOC witnessed the event along with the Bhutanese delegation.

Additionally, at the Invalides, Bhutanese archer Lam Dorji had a tough match against his Italian opponent, Alessandro Paoli. Lam started strong, drawing the first set and winning the second. However, he lost the next 3 sets. Lam put up an admirable fight, and Bhutan is immensely proud of his performance. A small but vociferous Bhutanese team was present in the stands, cheering for Lam.

Another Bhutanese representative at the Olympics is Kinzang Lhamo, who will compete in the marathon very soon.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu