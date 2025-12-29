The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation

The lamp of education need to stay burning throughout. In tune to this, 2025 was remarkable for Bhutan’s Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), marked by innovation, inclusivity, and global engagement. Initiatives across early childhood, school education, vocational training, higher education, and youth development reinforced the Ministry’s vision of holistic learning, empowering children to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Mid-year, His Majesty The King launched the Bhutan Baccalaureate at the Druk Gyalpo’s Institute (DGI) in Paro. The program emphasizes five domains—cerebral, emotional, physical, social, and spiritual—promoting self-directed learning through traditional methods and emerging technologies, including AI. Rooted in the 2020 Royal Kasho on Education Reforms, the Baccalaureate expanded from The Royal Academy to 23 schools and gained recognition from global institutions including the University of Oxford, Hundred (Finland), and the OECD Schools+ Network. DGI also launched the Authorized Bhutan Baccalaureate Advanced Placement Curriculum with the College Board, USA, enabling students to earn internationally recognized university credits.

Inclusivity advanced significantly. Bhutan hosted its first Unified Champion School Competition, integrating students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities in athletics, bocce, and futsal under the Special Olympics Unified Sports model. MoESD signed a MoU with Special Olympics Bhutan and launched Dra=Nyam: “Equality through Empowerment”, the country’s first retail outlet run by persons with disabilities, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Teacher training, youth engagement, and skill development remained priorities. The 23rd National Training of Trainers on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights was conducted alongside digital literacy initiatives for teachers and workshops on employability and financial skills for out-of-school youth. The Specialized and Compulsory Scouting Program for classes V, VII, and IX coincided with the 25th anniversary of Scouting in Bhutan, fostering leadership, discipline, and national service readiness.

The Ministry celebrated academic excellence through the Royal Civil Service Award 2025, honoring 17 officials, and the HRH Gyalsey Math Award, recognizing 4,202 students’ problem-solving abilities. Bhutanese students also excelled internationally and participated in international events.

Academic institutions advanced, with five receiving accreditation from the Bhutan Qualifications and Professionals Certification Authority (BQPCA). National School Frameworks aligned with Cambridge standards, while partnerships with Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Dasho Sonam Kinga for Bhutan History textbooks strengthened curriculum modernization.

Technical and vocational education (TVET) progressed through programs like the Gyalsung Skilling Program, enrolling 488 youth in diverse courses from construction and solar technology to robotics and arts, certified by BQPCA. Bhutan Summer Skills 2025 welcomed 12 international trainees. Collaborations with Humber College, ITE Singapore, and Germany’s Chamber of Skilled Crafts reinforced global TVET standards.

Digital transformation gained momentum through Bhutan’s first International Hackathon, where 13 teams developed applications leveraging the blockchain-based National Digital Identity platform. Teams DeepGov and CyberChain won for innovative public service solutions.

Child welfare initiatives included One-Child, One-Egg and the Nourishing Bhutan Framework, while international engagement included hosting delegations from Luxembourg and Korea, participating in vocational forums in Germany, and youth climate action consultations under NDC 3.0.

Other highlights included the Laptop Initiative for non-formal instructors, Bhutanese students and educators earning international recognition, including Tsogyal Lhamo Dorji’s Grand Prix Award at the 16th Mitsubishi Asian Children’s EnikkiFesta and Chimi Dema’s Princess Maha Chakri Award for teaching excellence.

