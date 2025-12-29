The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation
The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation
The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation
Healing a Nation: Redefining Healthcare in Bhutan
Democracy Shines Bright: Election Commission in 2025
Financial Transformation: Bold Reforms, Record Growth, and Global Partnerships
National Assembly – Legislative Dynamism, Global Engagement, and Democratic Excellence
Trending Now
The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation

The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation

The lamp of education need to stay burning throughout. In tune to this, 2025 was remarkable for Bhutan’s Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), marked by innovation, inclusivity, and global engagement. Initiatives across early childhood, school education, vocational training, higher education, and youth development reinforced the Ministry’s vision of holistic learning, empowering children to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.
Mid-year, His Majesty The King launched the Bhutan Baccalaureate at the Druk Gyalpo’s Institute (DGI) in Paro. The program emphasizes five domains—cerebral, emotional, physical, social, and spiritual—promoting self-directed learning through traditional methods and emerging technologies, including AI. Rooted in the 2020 Royal Kasho on Education Reforms, the Baccalaureate expanded from The Royal Academy to 23 schools and gained recognition from global institutions including the University of Oxford, Hundred (Finland), and the OECD Schools+ Network. DGI also launched the Authorized Bhutan Baccalaureate Advanced Placement Curriculum with the College Board, USA, enabling students to earn internationally recognized university credits.
Inclusivity advanced significantly. Bhutan hosted its first Unified Champion School Competition, integrating students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities in athletics, bocce, and futsal under the Special Olympics Unified Sports model. MoESD signed a MoU with Special Olympics Bhutan and launched Dra=Nyam: “Equality through Empowerment”, the country’s first retail outlet run by persons with disabilities, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
Teacher training, youth engagement, and skill development remained priorities. The 23rd National Training of Trainers on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights was conducted alongside digital literacy initiatives for teachers and workshops on employability and financial skills for out-of-school youth. The Specialized and Compulsory Scouting Program for classes V, VII, and IX coincided with the 25th anniversary of Scouting in Bhutan, fostering leadership, discipline, and national service readiness.
The Ministry celebrated academic excellence through the Royal Civil Service Award 2025, honoring 17 officials, and the HRH Gyalsey Math Award, recognizing 4,202 students’ problem-solving abilities. Bhutanese students also excelled internationally and participated in international events.
Academic institutions advanced, with five receiving accreditation from the Bhutan Qualifications and Professionals Certification Authority (BQPCA). National School Frameworks aligned with Cambridge standards, while partnerships with Cambridge University Press & Assessment and Dasho Sonam Kinga for Bhutan History textbooks strengthened curriculum modernization.
Technical and vocational education (TVET) progressed through programs like the Gyalsung Skilling Program, enrolling 488 youth in diverse courses from construction and solar technology to robotics and arts, certified by BQPCA. Bhutan Summer Skills 2025 welcomed 12 international trainees. Collaborations with Humber College, ITE Singapore, and Germany’s Chamber of Skilled Crafts reinforced global TVET standards.
Digital transformation gained momentum through Bhutan’s first International Hackathon, where 13 teams developed applications leveraging the blockchain-based National Digital Identity platform. Teams DeepGov and CyberChain won for innovative public service solutions.
Child welfare initiatives included One-Child, One-Egg and the Nourishing Bhutan Framework, while international engagement included hosting delegations from Luxembourg and Korea, participating in vocational forums in Germany, and youth climate action consultations under NDC 3.0.
Other highlights included the Laptop Initiative for non-formal instructors, Bhutanese students and educators earning international recognition, including Tsogyal Lhamo Dorji’s Grand Prix Award at the 16th Mitsubishi Asian Children’s EnikkiFesta and Chimi Dema’s Princess Maha Chakri Award for teaching excellence.

Nidup Lhamo
From Thimphu

Post Views: 217
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation
The Education Renaissance: A Year of Transformation