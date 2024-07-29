The Echoes Come Closer

In about a week, stars of the literary world from around the world will gather at Thimphu for the “Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival” (DLAF), 2024. While this festive is very important, this year, the significance has been augmented as this year’s festival is inspired by the illuminating 116th National Day Address by His Majesty the King, on the vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The three day festive will commence on August 3rd.

According to organizers of the festival, the “festival embraces the theme of ‘Mindfulness, ’aiming to preserve and usher in an era of evolution and positive change.” “This theme, rooted in Bhutanese values of compassion, harmony, and self-awareness, serves as a guiding light for the festival’s endeavors.”

Literature and Arts is important. Literature, as a facet of cultural diplomacy, plays a crucial role in the exercise of soft power. Literature opens a window into the culture, values, and perspectives of a country. By sharing stories, myths, and narratives, literature fosters understanding and empathy between different cultures.

Literature often reflects the national identity, history, and social issues of a country. This helps in projecting a distinct national image and brand to the world. Through historical novels and culturally rich stories, countries can shape global perceptions about their heritage and contributions to world history.

Further, Literature often critiques political systems and social norms, providing a means for countries to reflect on their own practices and advocate for change, thus enhancing their moral standing globally.

Economically, literary works often lead to increased tourism, as readers visit the locations described in their favorite books. This boosts the local economy and enhances the country’s soft power.

Additionally, hosting international literary festivals and participating in global literary exchanges allows for cultural diplomacy and the building of international networks.

In simple words, literature as a form of soft power enables countries to influence global perceptions, foster cultural understanding, promote language and culture, and enhance their global standing through cultural diplomacy and intellectual exchange. DLAF has been doing this since inception.

Who are some of the stars, that will light up Thimphu and Bhutan, beginning August 3, apart from politician-author Shashi Tharoor, novelist Shobhaa De, Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel, and bestselling author Ashwin Sanghi?

Meru Gokhale, a seasoned publishing professional with two decades of experience in the literary world and founder of Editorially, a revolutionary new platform that envisions a future where human creativity and Al-driven insights harmoniously blend, leading to captivating storytelling that resonates with readers. Before embarking on her new venture, Meru served as the Publisher of The Penguin Press Group in India for nearly a decade. She is an internationally recognized editor who has worked with writers such as Salman Rushdie, Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, Ramachandra Guha, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, among many others. She studied English Literature at St. Stephens College.

Dr Thierry Mathou a career diplomat in the French diplomatic service and a scholar specialized in Himalayan studies, with focus on the geopolitics and political sociology of the Himalayan region is next. A noted specialist in Bhutan studies, his PhD thesis characterized Bhutan as a special case in the field of transitology (study of political transition processes), advancing the notion of “catalytic transition” (change in continuity) which differentiates political and institutional changes in Bhutan from the two main transitional (structuralist and voluntarist) models. His interest in this context lies in the development of the Bhutanese monarchy in its articulation with Buddhist tradition, the development of the nation-state, and the emergence of a national ideology forged around the concept of “Gross National Happiness”. Dr Mathou has been involved in many academic projects in this country, and written several articles and books on Bhutan, including the co-authored book, “The Bodhisattva King, His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck”. He also initiated the Tashi Gomang project under the royal patronage of Her Majesty the Queen Grand-Mother of Bhutan. Gyalyum Ashi Kesang Choeden Wangchuck to preserve and promote the tradition of Tashi Gomang, the miniature portable altars that are unique to Bhutan. Dr Mathou is currently working on the history of the Dorji family of Bhutan. He has been an associated political scientist at the Department of Himalayan Studies of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Paris, since 1989. (https://himalaya.cnrs.fr/spip3/spip.php?article487)

Sheycha Dem, the founder and designer behind Hotel 89, a contemporary menswear brand that seamlessly integrates with the traditional arts of Bhutan would be gracing the event. In addition to being a contemporary fine artist, Sheycha also practices Traditional Buddhist Thangka painting. She is a graduate of Parsons New School of Design in New York where she earned her BFA in Menswear.

DLAF 2023 also brings to Thimphu, Mr. T. J. Tsarong, who was born in Lhasa, Tibet, and educated in Tibet, India, and the USA. He is the former director of the Tibetan Medical Center in Dharamsala and, in a span of a decade, turned a bankrupt and dying refugee center into one of the most successful of all Tibetan refugee projects in exile. Today, the center and its graduates daily treat about 25,000 patients in various parts of the world.

Mr. Tsarong is an accomplished sportsman and also did a stint of acting in Touchstone’s “Kundun,” directed by Martin Scorsese. In addition, he is the author of four works on Tibetan Buddhist medicine and is presently engaged in his next book, to be entitled “Medical Teachings of Sakyamuni Buddha.” This work will consist of translations and commentaries on three of the Buddha’s direct medical teachings that are found in the Kangyur (the Tibetan version of the Buddhist Tripitaka).

Mr. Tsarong is presently engaged in creating an awareness and interest in the study and preservation of the ancient Buddhist system of medicine. According to Mr. Tsarong, “the ancient Buddhist system of medicine is humankind’s oldest medical culture based primarily upon the dynamic energies of the mind and body. Its origins may be traced to the scientific concepts of the munis and samana-physicians of the Indus Valley Civilization (c. 3000-1900 B.C.). In the sixth century B.C., the Buddha was inducted into the healing culture of the samana-physicians and soon he turned out to be the greatest of all these healers because he not only preserved their medical culture but also ensured their continuity by passing the healing knowledge down to his disciples. In addition, the Buddha took the knowledge of healing into the domain of the mind and thus gave birth to the Buddhist system of medicine. When Buddhist medicine eventually disappeared from the Indian subcontinent, the Tibetans embraced the Buddha-dharma and her scholar-physicians subsequently preserved and developed upon this great medical tradition for the benefit of all humankind.”

Another luminary is Mmhonlumo Kikon, a Poet having published three book of poems till date. He completed his Masters in English Literature from Delhi University. He is an ASPEN Fellow.

He represented the Bhandari Assembly Constituency, Nagaland as the MLA for two consecutive terms from 2013 till 2023. A former Minister in the Government of Nagaland, he also held the position of Advisor to the Government of Nagaland on Information Technology and Communication, New & Renewable Energy, Science & Technology from the year 2018-23.

He is a National Spokesperson of the BJP and the Prabhari/ In-charge of Mizoram state for the party.

His latest book is called “His Majesty’s Headhunters” published by Penguin Random House. He is presently based out of Dimapur, Nagaland.

In 2010, Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, co-founded Bhutan’s first literature festival; called Mountain Echoes, as a Bhutan-India initiative. Over the last decade, the festival has welcomed the likes of international literary figures such as Pico Iyer, Ruskin Bond, and Vikram Seth as well as contemporary Bhutanese authors like Aum Kunzang Choden and Her Majesty the Queen Mother, who is herself a celebrated author.

In 2020, the festival began a new chapter. His Majesty the King of Bhutan renamed the festival as “Drukyul’s Literature Festival” with a view to promoting more local engagement.

Her Majesty Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is patron of the festival.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu