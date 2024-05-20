A Global Movement which Unites for a Cause and Rides for a Change

On May 19, 2024, bikers from Bhutan will swarm the stretch between Babesa and Dochula riding for a noble and global cause called the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), a charity event to raise awareness, spread messages and solicit donations for health research. The event is aimed to raise awareness about prostate cancer, men’s mental health, domestic violence, and gender-based violence. So far, 73 riders, including those from India and USA have registered for the Thimphu ride, collectively raising around USD 2200.

The DGR is an annual event that brings together classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world. With participation from 121 countries, this global event raises funds and awareness for critical causes such as prostate cancer research, men’s mental health, domestic violence, and gender-based violence.

A Global Movement with Local Impact

The DGR is one of the largest charity motorcycle events in the world, hosted in Bhutan by the Thimphu Badgers Motorcycle Club (TBMC). This year marks the third time Bhutan has participated in this noble cause. The previous two events in Bhutan were held in 2022 and 2023. Thousands of motorcyclists worldwide join the ride, making a powerful statement to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Why the Ride Matters?

Men and boys are often victims of violence but may not readily share their problems. Engaging them in addressing social issues is crucial as they can become partners and agents of change. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride emphasizes the importance of eliminating gender-based violence, with riders carrying messages of hope and change.

Global Success and Reach since its inception

In 2012, the DGR has organized 956 rides across 105 countries, raising over USD 50.45 million. Founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa, the event was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle in a fine suit. Mark saw this as an opportunity to connect niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while supporting men’s health. In 2022, the reach of the event was calculated at 2 billion.

In a post made on his blog on April 12 this year, Mark Hawwa shared that he is riding for men’s health in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

“On Sunday the 19th of May 2024, I’m riding in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with fellow men and women across the globe to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. Men die on average 6 years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons. The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that. So, before I press my tweed and polish my boots, I’m asking you to join me in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives,” he wrote.

According to the organizers, the DGR is more than just a motorcycle event. It is a movement that unites riders from all over the world with a common purpose: to support the men. By raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health, the DGR aims to make a lasting impact on communities globally.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu