The demand-supply mismatch
Infrastructure, key for balance in tourism
Purchasing Power of Ngultrum (PPN) drops as inflation increases
Thousands of imported mobile phones unaccounted for
Trending Now

The demand-supply mismatch

There are many futsal courts for a district with low population

Futsal turfs, or mini-football grounds, are gaining the interests of sports enthusiasts in Punakha district but with too many futsal turfs, the business, once seen as a lucrative is dying with few games being played in a day or sometimes the turf remaining empty. 

Futsal has become a convenient sport for football enthusiasts especially among the youth in the district due to lack of recreational facilities but for about 28,740 population, the district has seven functional futsal court and three yet to start the business.

The futsal trend picked up in the Punakha district when the first futsal turf was completed but today the scenario is different with many of the turfs remaining empty. The futsal turfs are scattered in different locations of  Punakha district from Lobesa to Khuruthang town and then to Changyuel. It is played seven-a-side or sometimes five.

Talking to Business Bhutan, Sigay who owns the Sigay Futsal in Lobesa said, “In the beginning when I started the business there were many people booking for the turf but today with the increasing number of turfs in the district, not many come to play. Sometimes the turf remains empty,”

She said the futsal business in the district would fail because many turfs are being constructed, while the population is low in Lobesa.

Sigay started her futsal business in 2021 and the timing for the game begins depending on the convenience of the players but most of the time they game begins from 6 PM and continues till 11 PM. For every game which last for an hour, she charges Nu.1500 at night and Nu.1200 during the day.

Today there are two futsal turf in Lobesa.

Kinley Rabgay, 29-year-old opened his futsal turf on July 2, 2022 and despite being located at a prime location in Changuyel, about five mintues drive from Mochhu parking, sails in the same boat as the other futsal business owners.

“I started my business with my target focused on the students, people (men) working in the resorts and monks but with the exams approaching the students are busy studying and people working in the resorts are busy with the arrival of tourists while it is only the monks for now booking the turf with few civil servants,” said Kinley Rabgay.

He said although the business is not as good as expected, he has expectations that in the long run there will be changes despite the population and growing numbers of futsal turfs. For now he is not making any profit.

With more grounds, the business is getting competitive. However, the owners are improving services. For instances, Sigay futsal in Lobesa has a swimming pool, hot stone bath, cafeteria and boating facilities along with the futsal ground. The story is similar with other futsal business owners.

Chencho Dema from Punakha

Post Views: 205
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
November 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top