The Cost of Faith: How Ritual Spending Shapes Bhutanese Household Finances

For many Bhutanese households, religious rituals are not discretionary expenses that can simply be postponed when household finances become tight. They are deeply embedded in everyday life, social obligations and beliefs about health, prosperity, protection and merit.

But new data from the National Statistics Bureau (NSB) shows that this cultural commitment also has a significant economic dimension. Bhutanese households spend an average of Nu 27,689 a year on religious and ceremonial activities, equivalent to 4.9 percent of total household consumption expenditure.

The findings, based on the Household Consumption and Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2025, provide one of the clearest statistical pictures yet of how much households allocate to rituals.

The figures raise an important question: when does cultural obligation become a financial burden, particularly for poorer households?

The answer is complicated. Rituals such as rimdo, lochoe, sang, lue, astrology consultations and butter-lamp offerings are an integral part of Bhutanese Buddhist practice. They provide spiritual meaning, strengthen social relationships and help preserve cultural traditions.

For many families, spending on rituals is therefore regarded not as ordinary consumption but as an investment in spiritual wellbeing, protection and merit. However, the economic consequences cannot be ignored.

The data reveals a striking contradiction. Wealthier households spend more money on rituals in absolute terms, but poorer households devote a larger share of their total consumption to them.

Households in the lowest consumption quintile spend an average of Nu 13,539 annually, representing 5.9 percent of their total consumption. At the other end, households in the highest consumption quintile spend around Nu 45,130, but this represents only 3.5 percent of their consumption.

In other words, wealthier families may spend considerably more in Ngultrum terms, but the financial pressure is proportionally greater for poorer families. This makes ritual expenditure a potentially regressive component of household spending.

A low-income household spending nearly six percent of its consumption on recurring rituals may have less money available for food, education, housing improvements, savings or productive investment.

That does not mean ritual spending should be viewed simply as wasteful expenditure. The economic significance becomes even clearer when rural and urban households are compared. Rural households spend an average of Nu 32,463 a year on rituals, compared with Nu 19,852 among urban households. More importantly, rituals account for 6.4 percent of consumption among rural households, compared with just 2.5 percent in urban areas. The difference reflects more than income.

In rural communities, participation in religious ceremonies can be intertwined with relationships among relatives, neighbours and communities. A household may feel obliged to contribute to lochoe, prayers, offerings, religious events or community ceremonies regardless of its financial circumstances. The study notes that rituals are shaped not only by religious beliefs but also by social norms, cultural expectations and reciprocity. Households participate to maintain social relationships and, in some cases, social standing.

The data provides a valuable starting point for that conversation. At an average of Nu 27,689 per household annually, ritual expenditure may appear modest in isolation. But across thousands of households, and particularly when available to poorer families measured against the resources, it represents a significant flow of household income into religious and ceremonial activities.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu