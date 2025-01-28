The Bhutan-Bharat Love Story of 2024

The year 2024 saw the Bhutan-India relationship strengthened through an array of bilateral engagements, economic initiatives, and cultural exchanges. The collaborative efforts further cemented the historic ties between the two nations, underscoring their shared commitment to mutual growth and development.

On January 20, Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, Interim Advisor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an INR 15 billion loan for the Gyalsung Infrastructure Project. This agreement highlighted India’s support for Bhutan’s infrastructural development.

Collaboration in Energy and Power

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, led a delegation to Bhutan from January 23-25 to review the spectrum of energy cooperation. The discussions aimed to explore new avenues to enhance the partnership in hydropower and renewable energy projects.

High-Level Visits and Strategic Discussions

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra visited Bhutan from January 29-31, meeting with His Majesty The King, the Prime Minister, and Bhutan’s Foreign Minister, reinforcing the tradition of high-level exchanges. His visit reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Bhutan’s development priorities.

Enhancing Economic and Trade Ties

The 10th Bhutan-India Regional Friendship Trade Fair (BIRFTF), organized by the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), was held from February 14-18, 2024, at the GSAG Ground in Gelephu, Bhutan. Themed “Strengthening Bonds for Economic Prosperity,” the fair served as a platform to promote bilateral trade and showcase the economic potential of both countries.

On March 21-22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan, where he received audiences with Their Majesties The King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Prime Minister Modi also met Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, jointly inaugurating the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. The visit witnessed the signing of several MoUs to foster collaboration in areas such as health, education, and technology.

Cultural and Educational Exchange

The India-Bhutan Foundation (IBF) held its 22nd Board of Directors meeting on May 2 in Shillong. The meeting emphasized initiatives in education, culture, sports, and youth affairs to strengthen people-to-people ties. Additionally, the India Science and Research Fellowship (ISRF) Programme for Bhutanese researchers was announced on May 13, enhancing opportunities for academic collaboration.

Development Cooperation

Discussions on the 13th Five-Year Plan took center stage during the Development Cooperation Talks on July 20. The talks reviewed ongoing projects and identified new areas for partnership, emphasizing India’s role in supporting Bhutan’s socio-economic goals.

Space and Technology Cooperation

The first meeting of the Bhutan-India Joint Working Group under the Joint Plan of Action (JPoA) on Space Cooperation was held on September 6 in Thimphu. The meeting explored avenues for collaboration in satellite technology, data sharing, and capacity building.

Strengthening Border Relations

The 13th Border District Coordination Meeting between Assam and Bhutan was held in Gelephu on September 25, focusing on cross-border issues and strengthening people-to-people connections.

Celebrating Milestones and National Events

India’s 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor on August 15 at India House in Thimphu. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited Bhutan from December 16-19 to attend the National Day celebrations. His visit, marked by meetings with Their Majesties and the Prime Minister, aimed to deepen the historic friendship between Assam and Bhutan.

High-Impact Community Development Projects

The first meeting on the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan took place on December 4 in Thimphu. India’s commitment of Nu 100 billion, including Nu 10 billion for HICDPs, underscores its focus on addressing critical areas such as water supply, rural connectivity, and waste management.

Judicial Cooperation

The Chief Justice of India, Dr. Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, visited Bhutan to discuss strengthening cooperation in the legal and judicial sectors. His meetings with Bhutan’s Chief Justice highlighted the shared commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law.

The events and initiatives of 2024 reflect the enduring strength and depth of Bhutan-India relations. Through strategic collaborations in trade, energy, education, and technology, the two nations have demonstrated their shared vision for a prosperous and harmonious future. As neighbors with a history of mutual respect and cooperation, Bhutan and India continue to set a benchmark for bilateral relations in the region.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu