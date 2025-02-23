The acknowledgement from Thailand

On June 19, 2024, within the venerable walls of the historic Paro Dungkhar Dzong, a momentous event etched a new chapter in Bhutan’s history. Seven prestigious universities from Thailand conferred honorary doctorate degrees upon His Majesty the King. This is not the first time His Majesty has been honored in such a distinguished manner, yet each accolade remains invaluable, representing recognition of His Majesty’s exemplary leadership across different significant themes.

These honorary doctorates transcend mere acknowledgment of His Majesty’s contributions to Bhutan. They reflect how his leadership, wisdom, and visionary guidance have resonated with leaders and policymakers worldwide. The acknowledgment from these seven universities underscores a profound truth: His Majesty’s influence extends far beyond Bhutan’s borders, shaping global perspectives and inspiring leadership on a universal scale.

His Majesty’s leadership embodies a blend of compassion, foresight, and unwavering commitment, amongst others, for the well-being of his people. The recognitions showcase that His Majesty’s holistic approach has garnered admiration and respect internationally. His strategic insights and innovative solutions during crises, such as the recent pandemic, have showcased his unparalleled capability to steer a nation through tumultuous times while maintaining a steadfast focus on development and human dignity.

The chorus from the seven universities is unified and clear: “Your Majesty, we thank you for your wisdom. Your Majesty, at this critical juncture, the world needs a leader like you. Leaders should emulate Your Majesty to navigate complex challenges with grace and efficacy.” This sentiment is a powerful testament to the global impact of His Majesty’s work, illustrating how his principles and actions serve as a guiding light for countries striving towards progress and harmony.

Bhutan may be a small country, but we are blessed to be led by a leader with an immensely large heart, a visionary who possesses the remarkable ability to guide his people through the most formidable challenges. He has navigated us through turbulent torrents, vast deserts, dense jungles, and sweltering heat with unwavering resolve and a profound sense of purpose. As we stand together, united in our commitment to His Majesty and our beloved country, we are reminded that our journey, though challenging, is one of enduring hope and unwavering solidarity.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu