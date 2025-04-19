Thai Royal Visit to Further Strengthen Ties

In what will be the first high-profile visit to Bhutan by a Head of State in the New Year, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand will undertake a State Visit to Bhutan from April 25 to 28, 2025. The visit is being made at the invitation of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. It will mark the first visit to Bhutan by a reigning Thai monarch and also the first State Visit abroad by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn since his ascension to the throne.

The significance of the visit was underscored by a high-level meeting on March 14, 2025, between Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and Bhutan’s Ambassador to Thailand, Kinzang Dorji. The central focus of the meeting was the detailed planning of this historic and eagerly anticipated Royal Visit.

Beyond its historic value, the visit is expected to further strengthen the deep bond shared by the peoples of the two countries—a bond rooted in mutual reverence for the institution of monarchy.

According to Ugyen Tshering, a businessman based in Thimphu, he has not met “even a single Thai” who is unaware of Bhutan or His Majesty the King. “There is so much goodwill—whether you take a cab, stay in a hotel, or simply walk around the city. We are respected, and they feel genuinely happy to meet us,” Ugyen said. He added that many Bhutanese, especially first-time visitors to Thailand, have received generous help from Thai people. “The visit of the Thai King will only deepen this goodwill, which goes beyond formal diplomacy or trade relations.”

Sonam Tashi, a Bhutanese tour guide who frequently works with Thai tourists, observed that Thai visitors have a unique and heartfelt connection with Bhutan. “They arrive at Paro International Airport smiling and often leave in tears. They truly savor every moment. They revere their King and ours with equal devotion,” Sonam said. He added that a recent guest from Thailand called him, expressing immense joy upon hearing about the upcoming visit of the Thai King and Queen.

For Bhutanese, Thailand is no longer a distant country. Every year, hundreds travel there for business and leisure, especially during the winter months. In Bangkok, entire apartment complexes are occupied by Bhutanese who stay for a month or more. According to Garab Dorji, Chairman of the Guide’s Association of Bhutan (GAB), it is likely that more Bhutanese travel to Thailand than Thai tourists visit Bhutan. “Some apartment buildings in Bangkok are designed specifically for Bhutanese clientele. I’ve even heard that a few have altars (choeshum) installed, as many Bhutanese prefer to stay for a month or two, often to escape the winter. Others visit for medical reasons and remain for extended periods,” he said.

Tandin Dorji, a rising entrepreneur, believes there is immense potential for collaboration between Bhutanese and Thai people. “We can complement each other in terms of skills and management. There is also significant potential for partnerships in the service sector, particularly in hospitality,” he said, adding that the signing of the Free Trade Agreement on April 3, 2025 will open doors to new opportunities across multiple sectors.

In 2023, Bhutan imported goods worth Nu 1,767.10 million from Thailand. These included ovens and cookers, data processing units, dry-cleaning machines, aerated beverages, smartphones, vaccines, and other consumables. Bhutan’s exports to Thailand were valued at only Nu 11.25 million and comprised products such as Cordyceps sinensis (yartsa gunbu), various species of Matsutake mushrooms (Tricholoma spp.), and other plants and seeds.

“We hope the visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will be a game-changer in terms of trade and economic cooperation,” Tandin added.

The bilateral relationship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Bhutan is a shining example of how cultural affinity, mutual respect, and shared values can foster strong and enduring diplomatic ties. Since the formal establishment of diplomatic relations in 1989, Thailand and Bhutan have cultivated a deep friendship rooted in their shared Buddhist heritage and mutual desire for peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, education remains a key pillar of Thailand-Bhutan cooperation. Through initiatives like the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), the Royal Thai Government has offered scholarships and training to Bhutanese students and professionals. Many have pursued higher education in Thailand, particularly in public health, education, and sustainable development—strengthening Bhutan’s human capital and fostering lasting people-to-people ties.

Thailand also plays a vital role in Bhutan’s health sector. Bhutanese medical professionals regularly train in Thailand, gaining expertise that supports the development of Bhutan’s healthcare system. Technical cooperation extends to public health programs, capacity-building, and health policy exchange.

Tourism is another growing area of collaboration. Bhutanese visit Thailand for education, pilgrimage, medical care, and leisure, while Thai tourists are drawn to Bhutan’s natural beauty, rich culture, and spiritual appeal. Both governments are exploring ways to enhance connectivity and ease travel to boost tourism exchange.

Although trade remains modest, economic ties are expanding. Bhutan imports medicines, food products, electronics, and machinery from Thailand, while Thailand shows growing interest in Bhutanese organic goods, textiles, and handicrafts. Both sides are working to strengthen bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

To commemorate the historic occasion, there are several activities, such as, cultural events ahead of the State visit, Thai performing arts, Thai boxing, Thai cuisine, and a friendly football match. These activities are designed to further deepen people-to-people ties between Thailand and Bhutan.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Thailand were established on 14 November 1989.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu