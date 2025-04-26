Thai King and Queen arrive in Bhutan

26 April 2025: In a special gesture of welcome, Their Majesties The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen personally received Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand at the Paro International Airport.

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand were accorded a warm welcome to by the people and nation of Bhutan, reflecting the close bonds of friendship shared between the two Kingdoms.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua arrived in Bhutan this morning on a four-day State Visit, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, at the invitation of His Majesty The King — marking the Thai Monarch’s first State Visit abroad.

Along the route from Paro, schoolchildren lined the roads to greet Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand, waving flags and offering flowers, while cultural performances were staged at various points to honour the royal guests.

Their Majesties were then formally received at the Tashichhodzong, where a Guard of Honour was presented by the three armed forces. Their Majesties The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen held an Audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand.

His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Members of the Royal Family joined in welcoming Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand at a special welcome programme held at Tendrelthang, where an additional guard of honour was presented by the DeSuups and Gyalsuups, and a cultural showcase featured traditional Bhutanese and Thai dances.

The event was attended by hundreds of invitees, including dignitaries, students, and Thai nationals living and working in Bhutan, who gathered to witness the historic occasion.

As part of the State Visit, 74 monks from Thailand have travelled to Bhutan and will offer prayers together with 74 Bhutanese monks at the Kuenselphodrang tomorrow. Sacred relics, including a relic personally presented by His Majesty the King of Thailand to His Majesty The King and the people of Bhutan, will be placed on public display as part of this special spiritual offering.

This historic visit marks a significant milestone in the friendship and relations between Bhutan and Thailand.