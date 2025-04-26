Thai-Bhutan Tourism Flourish Through Cultural Festival in Thimphu

Thailand hosts the Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025 under the theme “Two Kingdoms, One Destination”

In a vibrant celebration of friendship and cultural exchange, Thailand launched the Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025 on 19 April at the Clock Tower Square in Thimphu. Organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Office of Commercial Affairs in Dhaka, the event aimed to strengthen tourism links and deepen cultural bonds between Thailand and Bhutan.

Two Kingdoms, Shared Values

Thailand and Bhutan, though distinct in geography and culture, share common values deeply rooted in Buddhism, hospitality, and sustainable tourism. The festival underscored these shared principles, highlighting the potential for meaningful exchanges through travel and culture.

Cultural Immersion Through the Five Senses

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated that the event was designed to promote Thailand as a preferred travel destination for Bhutanese tourists. The festival offered an immersive cultural experience based on Thailand’s soft power tourism strategy.

Known as the “Five Musts”, these are Must Taste – Live cooking demonstrations featured Thai favorites like Pad Thai, Pad Krapao with tofu, Som Tam, herbal drinks, and Bua Loi; Must Try – Hands-on activities included umbrella painting, Lanna-style crafts, traditional Thai massage, and Muay Thai training; Must Buy – Visitors browsed Thai-themed souvenirs such as elephant keychains and Muay Thai shorts; Must Seek – Interactive photo zones captured iconic elements including tuk-tuks, Thai dancers, and coastal landscapes; and Must See – Captivating cultural performances featured Thai classical dance, storytelling, and Muay Thai exhibitions.

Part of a Larger Tourism Push

The festival forms part of Thailand’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”, which targets 39 million international tourists and aims to generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

While Bhutanese tourist numbers may be modest, they represent a high-quality market with distinct travel preferences. In 2024, 21,581 Bhutanese visited Thailand—a 6.02% increase from the previous year. In just the first quarter of 2025, nearly 9,994 Bhutanese had already arrived in the Kingdom.

Leisure, education, and medical tourism are the key reasons for travel, with popular interests including family holidays, beach escapes, and shopping experiences.

Thailand: A World-Class Travel Destination

Thailand remains one of Asia’s most visited countries, known for its diversity and vibrant experiences. Its beaches & Islands, from Phuket and Krabi to Koh Samui and the Phi Phi Islands, offer sun-soaked coastlines and crystal-clear waters.

Then, there are cultural attractions with historical landmarks like The Grand Palace, Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Pho, and the ancient ruins of Ayutthaya and Sukhothai captivate culture enthusiasts.

In culinary delights, Thai cuisine enjoys global acclaim, and the street food scenes in Bangkok and Chiang Mai draw gourmands from around the world.

With regard to adventure tourism, Northern Thailand features trekking, ziplining, and visits to hill tribes in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Festivals like Songkran (Thai New Year) and Loy Krathong (Festival of Lights) offer rich cultural immersion.

Tourism Collaboration Between Bhutan and Thailand

The two kingdoms continue to nurture collaboration through several areas of tourism and cultural partnership.

Pilgrimage tourism and monastic exchange programs are increasingly popular with a shared Buddhist heritage, while Thai holistic health practices complement Bhutan’s spiritual wellness offerings.

In educational tourism, scholarships and exchange programs promote long-term people-to-people ties.Where events and exhibitions, joint cultural showcases and royal visits have further enhanced bilateral visibility; air connectivity, regular direct flights strengthen accessibility and tourism growth.

Seamless Travel and Growing Ties

Thanks to daily direct flights operated between Bangkok and Paro, travel between the two nations has never been more convenient. With visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival options for Bhutanese visitors, both countries benefit from smooth, accessible travel pathways.

This ease of connectivity plays a vital role in deepening bilateral ties, encouraging not just tourism, but greater mutual understanding, cultural appreciation, and long-term cooperation between Thailand and Bhutan.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu