Testing and commissioning of PHP-II commences

A significant milestone has been reached in the collaboration between the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) and the Government of India (GoI) with the commencement of testing and commissioning for Units 1 and 2 of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project on August 15. This long-awaited phase begins thirteen years after the signing of the Inter-Governmental Agreement on April 30, 2010, aimed at harnessing Bhutan’s hydropower potential for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The Minister for the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR), Gem Tshering, announced the milestone, stating, “The turbines for both units have been successfully spun, and they will continue to undergo mechanical runs until mid-September, after which we will charge the electrical systems and officially commission the units.”

The completion of the project has not come without its challenges. Throughout its execution, various obstacles including geological issues, hydrological complications, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant hurdles. However, these challenges were effectively managed, enabling the project to move forward.

Key milestones have already been achieved in the lead-up to this momentous occasion. The reservoir was successfully filled on February 21, 2024, followed by the filling of the headrace tunnel on June 27, the tailrace tunnel on August 2, and the pressure shaft on August 12, 2024. The testing and commissioning beginning today mark the culmination of these essential developments.

August 15, 2024, is set to be a historic date as the first two turbines spin for the first time, indicating that the hydro-mechanical components are fully operational and ready for testing. Following this phase, the units will be integrated with electrical and communication systems, paving the way for energy generation to commence.

The ambitious goal is to have all six units of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project commissioned by December 2024. The estimated cost for the entire project stands at approximately Nu. 94.457 billion (B), representing a significant investment in Bhutan’s energy infrastructure.

As the project moves forward, it not only promises to enhance energy capacity but also underscores the commitment of both Bhutan and India to collaboratively leverage hydropower for economic growth and sustainability in the region.

The personal assistant to the managing director of PHP-II informally informed Business Bhutan that the plant is expected to be commissioned after two to three weeks.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu