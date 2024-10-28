Test of Our Character
Right after the momentous Royal Visit to Australia, His Majesty The King blessed the opening of the 7th Royal Highland Festival in Laya. It felt like a journey across worlds—a symbolic leap from the warmth of Australia’s embrace to the rugged, awe-inspiring landscapes of Bhutan’s highlands. Yet, the reason behind both occasions remained the same: a King who holds the well-being and happiness of his people above all else.

In Australia, His Majesty reached out to connect with Bhutanese living far from home, ensuring they felt the care and unity of their homeland. As he graced the Highland Festival, it was this same spirit that guided him—an act of boundless love and compassion, ever evident since December 9, 2006. Through his unwavering dedication, we see not only a sovereign but a father protecting his family, a brother embracing his people, and a son devoted to the spirit and heritage of Bhutan.

With each step His Majesty takes, he strengthens the unbreakable ties that bind the Bhutanese people, deepening the spirit of kinship that runs through our mountains, valleys, and villages. In his every gesture, he reminds us of the love that defines his reign, a devotion so unwavering that it resonates in the heart of every Bhutanese, whether they dwell in the shadow of the Himalayas or far across distant seas.

His Majesty’s service to Bhutan transcends the responsibilities of leadership. It is an act of boundless love, a tender expression that reflects his role not only as a ruler but as a guardian of the dreams, struggles, and aspirations of his people. This enduring devotion feels like a pledge renewed in each interaction, a promise that speaks deeply to our national soul and unites us as one. His love for his people is an eternal reminder of what it means to serve selflessly, a profound bond that ensures we are never alone but held firmly within his embrace, wherever we may go.

A question that every Bhutanese must reflect upon is whether we are, or can truly remain just to a King whose only wish is the enduring well-being of his people. Just before His Majesty’s visit to Australia, the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) unfolded, and as the three-day gathering drew to a close, Bhutanese hearts were profoundly stirred. Many expressed how enriched they felt, how deeply meaningful the Forum had been, and the roles they were inspired to play in shaping the nation’s future. And then came the Royal Visit, resonating like a melody from across oceans—a symphony of love and loyalty that united us all. Thousands of Bhutanese, touched to the core, vowed with renewed conviction that their King and country would forever come first.

But what of this warmth, this fervor now? How does it linger today? How will it hold, weeks, months, or even years from now? Will we remain unwavering, as resolute as the mountains that surround us, or will the tides of time begin to soften our resolve, turning our pledges to dust?

The road ahead is a test of our character—a call to prove whether our words are truly as steadfast as we claim. There is something we must always remember: our King has placed his faith in us, and we, in turn, must honor that faith by standing beside him, through every season, in true and abiding loyalty.

