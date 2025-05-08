Technical feasibility report for construction of airstrips submitted to Cabinet

MoIT awaits further directives from cabinet on strategic airstrip development

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) is currently awaiting further directives from the Cabinet following the submission of a detailed technical feasibility report for the proposed construction of new airstrips across Bhutan. The report, submitted on April 24, 2024, identifies Yoeseltse in Samtse and Samrang in Samdrup Jongkhar as the most suitable sites for airstrip development, based on a thorough multi-stage assessment process.

An official from the ministry confirmed that these two locations were found to have favorable geographical and environmental features—namely gentle terrain, sufficient open space, minimal natural obstructions, and accessibility—which are considered critical prerequisites for safe and efficient airstrip operations. The official added that these sites offer relatively low environmental risk and require minimal land modification, which makes them viable for cost-effective development.

The groundwork for this initiative began on January 29, 2024, following an executive order from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) instructing MoIT to carry out feasibility studies at five proposed locations. These initial sites were selected with the objective of enhancing air connectivity, especially in regions currently underserved by the existing aviation infrastructure. The MoIT, in collaboration with the Department of Air Transport (DoAT), submitted a desktop feasibility report to the PMO in April 2024, outlining preliminary findings.

Subsequently, based on recommendations from the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the scope of the study was expanded. In May 2024, the Cabinet directed MoIT to conduct detailed on-site feasibility assessments not only for the initially proposed sites but also for additional locations, including Pongchela and Yangbari in Monggar, Patalay in Tsirang, RinchenBumpa in Radhi and Woochelo in Bartsham (Trashigang), and Buli in Zhemgang.

These comprehensive onsite assessments were conducted on October 5, 2024. The findings were presented to the Finance and Economic Committee of the National Assembly on November 4, 2024, and formally submitted to the Cabinet Secretary on November 8, 2024. The Cabinet Secretary accepted the recommendations on November 26, 2024, and authorized MoIT to carry out a final in-depth assessment focused specifically on the Yoeseltse and Samrang sites.

The technical feasibility study was conducted collaboratively by a consortium of national agencies, including the Department of Air Transport, the Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA), Drukair, the National Land Commission (NLC), and the National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM). According to MoIT officials, the collaborative use of in-house technical expertise and the active participation of relevant stakeholders ensured that the study progressed smoothly without any major complications.

Looking ahead, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung, spoke about the next phase of the process during a recent Meet-the-Press session. “Within this financial year, we plan to conduct additional technical assessments, including topographical surveys, meteorological and weather feasibility analyses, operational studies—such as flight approach and departure path evaluations—and geotechnical investigations,” the minister stated. He further emphasized that aviation experts and airline professionals will be engaged in the process to ensure that the airstrips meet operational safety and performance standards.

Lyonpo Chandra also revealed that preliminary findings from the feasibility studies suggest that the natural ground profile, elevation, and runway length at both proposed sites appear to be technically suitable for airstrip development. However, the minister acknowledged that potential challenges remain, particularly related to resettlement and compensation, as some areas within the selected sites are already occupied by local settlements. Detailed social and environmental impact assessments will be needed to address these issues in a transparent and equitable manner.

The minister reiterated the critical importance of domestic air transport for Bhutan’s national development, especially in remote and mountainous regions where road access is limited. “Air connectivity is essential not just for tourism and economic development, but also for emergency medical evacuations, disaster response, and equitable access to public services,” he said.

This airstrip development initiative also reflects a key electoral pledge made by the current government, which committed to exploring the feasibility of constructing airstrips in the southern and eastern regions of the country. These airstrips are envisioned to support smaller aircraft, including those capable of operating under short takeoff and landing (STOL) conditions, and eventually accommodate aircraft like the Airbus A319, depending on the future development of supporting infrastructure.

An airstrip, distinct from a full-fledged airport, typically consists of a simple runway—often unpaved or lightly paved—with limited infrastructure. These airstrips are particularly well-suited to rural or remote areas, where conventional airports may be financially or logistically unfeasible.

If the Cabinet gives the green light to proceed, the construction of airstrips in Yoeseltse and Samrang could revolutionize Bhutan’s domestic aviation landscape, setting a precedent for regional air connectivity. Furthermore, this project could serve as a strategic template for the construction of additional airstrips in other dzongkhags, contributing to a more balanced and inclusive national development agenda.

As the nation awaits the Cabinet’s decision, the MoIT remains prepared to mobilize the necessary technical and institutional resources to advance the project, signaling a new chapter in Bhutan’s aviation and transport development.

