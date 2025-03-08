Teachers say Sports in School is A Revolution

Sports have always been part of schools, but now they are taking on a new, transformative role. An initiative ensuring participation of every child in at least one after-school sports session, fostering a strong sports culture has been lanched. Beyond competition, it opens career pathways in commentary, media, marketing, and event management. Dedicated clubs will not only train students but also organize thrilling tournaments and lively carnivals, making schools hubs of sporting excellence.

This dawn of a new era was unveiled on March 3, 2025, by His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC). Joining HRH were Lyonpo Yeezang D. Thapa, Minister for Education and Skills Development (MoESD), along with senior officials and Dzongdags from Haa and Paro, reinforcing the powerful partnership between the BOC and MoESD.

Called Sports in School, the project in the next one to two years, will see Woochu Lower Secondary School, Khangkhu Middle Secondary School, and Chundu AFPS lead this bold vision, integrating comprehensive sports programs and sports-industry education. Meanwhile, the ripple effect has already reached schools across Bhutan, with teachers saying the benefits will be multi-faceted.

“When we see the changes taking place in these three schools, we too will follow suit,” said Dorji Tshering, a teacher from Mongar. The movement has begun, and Bhutanese school sports will never be the same. Dorji says sports are vital to shaping students beyond academics—building fitness, teamwork, discipline, and resilience. Thrilling tournaments will ignite talent, inspiring future athletes and laying the foundation for professional sports in Bhutan. “There is growing recognition of the importance of sports and Bhutanese youth have begun to look at sports as a profession,” he said.

Ugyen Tshering, a teacher from Jampeling Central School in Trashigang, said that under the dynamic leadership of HRH Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, Bhutanese sports have undergone nothing short of a revolution. “Thanks to HRH’s personal initiatives, we have seen our athletes stepping onto international stages, competing in arenas once beyond our reach. Doors that were once closed have been flung open, and now, this new project marks yet another chapter in this transformation. We are deeply grateful to HRH for this.”

But this revolution is about more than competition—it is about shaping lives. Ugyen passionately believes that instilling a love for sports at a young age ensures that students carry it with them for life. “When sports become a part of childhood, they become a part of who you are. Students remain engaged, spending their leisure time honing their skills rather than straying into harmful activities like substance abuse.”

Sports shape more than bodies—they forge character. Team spirit, discipline, resilience—these lessons last a lifetime. “You will lose. You will struggle. But sports teach you to rise stronger after every fall,” Ugyen said, adding this pilot project, driven by BOC, goes beyond participation. “It’s about igniting a sports culture. With trained instructors and national partnerships, schools become breeding grounds for future athletes and professionals. Bhutan is investing in its youth, building a healthier, stronger nation. The seeds of a sporting revolution are being sown today, with tomorrow’s champions in the making.”

Karma Tshering, a teacher from Lhuntse calls it a transformation like no other. “This isn’t just about athleticism—it’s about resilience, teamwork, and even academic success. And beyond the game, it’s a gateway to real careers in sports media, commentary, marketing, and event management.”

This program is revolutionary. Weekly HPE sessions will engage every student, while after-school sports will turn playgrounds into hubs of energy. Chundu AFPS will hone boxing talent, Woochu will shape future football stars, and sports career clubs will train students in organizing tournaments and managing events. “This is more than just playing—it’s about mastering the game and the industry behind it.”

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu