The Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) will temporarily suspend all registration and registration-related services in its Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) from November 27 as it prepares to transition data to the Bhutan Integrated Taxation System (BITS) ahead of the launch of Phase II of the new tax system on December 2.

The department announced that registration services through both thestems of RAMIS would remain unavailable from 5pm on November 27 until December 1, 2026.

The temporary suspension is intended to facilitate the smooth migration of taxpayer registration data from RAMIS to BITS and ensure data integrity during the transition.

The department said the suspension was necessary to prepare for the rollout of the Income Tax Module under Phase II of BITS, scheduled to go live on December 2.

During the suspension period, taxpayers will not be able to access registration and registration-related services through either the online portal or the department’s back-office system. However, all other services currently available through RAMIS will continue to operate.

The department has advised taxpayers, businesses and members of the public to plan their registration-related activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the transition.

The suspension comes at an important stage in the government’s efforts to modernise Bhutan’s tax administration through the introduction of an integrated digital taxation system. The transition from RAMIS to BITS is expected to support the department’s move towards a more integrated approach to managing taxpayer information and delivering tax-related services.

The migration of registration data is a critical part of the transition, as taxpayer information forms the basis for administering tax obligations and maintaining accurate records. Ensuring the integrity of this information during the transfer is therefore important for the continuity of tax administration under the new system.

The department has not indicated any suspension of other RAMIS services during the period. Taxpayers who require services unrelated to registration can continue using the existing system.

The temporary closure also means that individuals and businesses planning to undertake registration-related activities during the final days of November will need to complete them before the suspension begins or wait until the transition period is over.

The department has apologised for the inconvenience and requested the understanding and cooperation of taxpayers and the general public during the transition.

Transition to an integrated tax system

The introduction of BITS represents an important step in Bhutan’s efforts to strengthen tax administration and improve the delivery of revenue services through digital technology.

The system is being implemented in phases, with Phase II focusing on the Income Tax Module. Its scheduled launch on December 2 marks the next stage in the transition towards an integrated taxation platform.

An integrated tax administration system is important for improving the management of taxpayer records, streamlining administrative processes and supporting more efficient delivery of services. The migration of existing taxpayer data from RAMIS is also intended to ensure continuity as the department moves to the new platform.

For taxpayers, the transition will require adjustment to the new system as services are progressively moved from the existing platform. The department’s temporary suspension of registration services is part of the preparations to ensure that the migration is completed while protecting the accuracy and reliability of taxpayer information.

As the December 2 launch approaches, the department has urged taxpayers to take note of the suspension period and make necessary arrangements in advance.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu