Tax Intermediaries Ready to Assist with BETA Filing Services

To provide better, more reliable, and efficient taxpayer services while strengthening service delivery, the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) has introduced tax intermediaries (TIs) to assist with BIT Estimated Tax App (BETA) filing services. These TIs, trained and certified by the DRC, are equipped to offer reliable support to taxpayers across the country.

Yeega Wangmo, a TI from Thimphu, shared that the comprehensive training provided by the DRC has equipped her with the knowledge and skills needed to help individuals and businesses comply with tax regulations. “The practical sessions, including case studies, have been invaluable,” she said, adding that participants were required to pass an examination to earn certification, which has boosted her confidence in delivering tax filing services.

She aims to assist with an average of 15 BETA filings per day but noted that system crashes pose significant challenges during the filing process. “We are working closely with the IT department to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” she said.

Ugyen Choeda, another TI based in Samdrup Jongkhar, expressed his readiness for BETA filing services and other tax-related tasks. With over a decade of experience in accounts and auditing at BASE Private Limited, he said he is well-prepared to assist the public. Ugyen highlighted that the DRC training deepened his understanding of the BIT Estimated Tax Application process.

In addition, Ugyen has voluntarily helped over 400 taxpayers with their filings and plans to introduce a nominal service charge of Nu 150 for BETA filings after discussions with the DRC. Like Yeega, he pointed out technical issues as a potential hurdle but maintains direct contact with the Regional Revenue and Customs Office (RRCO) for quick resolutions.

Baskar Bhujel, a TI operating in Paro, is also gearing up for the BETA filing service. However, he noted that communication barriers due to language differences might present challenges. “I will address these issues by seeking assistance from other intermediaries,” he said.

Dorji, a TI based in Thimphu, mentioned that the DRC is actively recruiting TIs for BETA filing services. He explained that the BETA app is user-friendly and allows taxpayers to file their taxes directly without needing to visit the DRC office or consult TIs. “As long as taxpayers provide clear and accurate information, the process should be smooth,” he said, adding that he had successfully filed his taxes using the app.

With the introduction of TIs, the DRC aims to enhance the tax filing experience for citizens. This initiative is designed to provide reliable taxpayer services while streamlining the overall service flow. According to a DRC official, the move responds to the need for improved tax administration, positioning TIs as key facilitators in the BETA return filing process.

TIs will provide essential services such as taxpayer online registration, return filing, and processing tax clearance certificates. Certified by the DRC, they will operate from their respective districts, ensuring that taxpayers receive timely and seamless support.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu