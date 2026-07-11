Tashi Wangchuk Pledges a Cleaner, Safer and Smarter Phuentsholing

Thrompon candidate Tashi Wangchuk has pledged to transform Phuentsholing into a cleaner, safer, smarter and more prosperous city through improved municipal services, sustainable urban development and people-centred governance.

In his campaign manifesto,Tashi Wangchuk outlined a vision of building Phuentsholing into “a modern, well-managed, environmentally responsible and economically vibrant city” where residents enjoy better services, greater opportunities and an improved quality of life. He said his leadership would be guided by transparency, accountability and active public participation.

A key priority is ensuring a safe and reliable water supply. The candidate proposed upgrading aging pipelines, improving water distribution systems, expanding storage capacity and protecting water sources. He also pledged to strengthen monitoring systems, respond more quickly to water-related complaints and plan for the city’s long-term water security.

To improve sanitation, he committed to enhancing daily waste collection, promoting waste segregation and recycling, enforcing measures against illegal dumping and encouraging community-led cleanliness campaigns involving businesses, schools and residents.

Recognising the growing risks posed by heavy monsoon rains, Tashi Wangchuk said he would upgrade drainage systems in vulnerable areas, carry out regular pre-monsoon maintenance, identify flood-prone locations for long-term interventions and strengthen emergency preparedness through closer coordination with relevant agencies.

His transport agenda includes timely road maintenance, improved pedestrian footpaths, safer public spaces for children and senior citizens, better parking management and measures to reduce traffic congestion.

As Bhutan’s commercial gateway, Phuentsholing must also become more business-friendly, he said. His economic agenda focuses on improving coordination with the private sector, promoting tourism and hospitality, encouraging investment, supporting local enterprises and creating employment opportunities.

Youth empowerment forms another key pillar of his manifesto. He pledged to promote entrepreneurship, expand skills development programmes, encourage sports and cultural activities and strengthen career guidance and innovation initiatives.

On public safety, Tashi Wangchuk proposed improving street lighting, enhancing cooperation with security agencies, increasing safety around schools and public spaces and promoting responsible citizenship through awareness programmes.

He also pledged to expand green spaces, protect rivers and natural areas, encourage environmentally responsible practices and ensure balanced urban planning that keeps pace with population growth. His manifesto includes improving accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, strengthening community welfare initiatives and expanding digital municipal services to improve efficiency and transparency.

Summing up his vision, Tashi Wangchuk said development is about more than infrastructure.

“True development means clean surroundings, reliable services, economic opportunities, safety and dignity for every citizen. Together, we will build a Phuentsholing that is cleaner, stronger, safer and ready for the future,” he said.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu